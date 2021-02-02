SCOTTVILLE — A mutual separation agreement between the City of Scottville and Courtney Magaluk was approved by city commissioners, formally ending Magaluk’s tenure as city manager.
The agreement was ratified by the city on Monday after commissioners went into closed session to “discuss and deliberate” with City Attorney Carlos Alvarado. The closed-session meeting was a last-minute addition to the agenda made at the start of the meeting.
After resuming open session, Mayor Marcy Spencer motioned that the commission accept the agreement, which makes Magaluk’s resignation effective as of Jan. 18, 2021.
The agreement stipulates that she will receive severance pay in the form of a lump sum of $15,000. According to Spencer, those terms meet the requirements outlined in the previous meeting, namely that the financial compensation would not exceed “any amount that the city manager would have received in case of being terminated by the city absent of a willful breach of her contract.”
The ratification of the agreement was unanimously approved by the commission.
Magaluk stated to the Daily News following the meeting that the separation agreement “waives (her) initial contract, which included severance provisions, three months of pay and up to six months of insurance in exchange for the alternative (lump-sum) payment.”
She said the agreement also included “non-disparagement provisions” for both parties, and included assurances that no legal action would be taken against the city on Magaluk’s part.
The Daily News attempted to contact Spencer after the meeting to confirm those provisions, but it did not receive a response by presstime.
For the time being, Police Chief Matt Murphy will continue to serve as acting city manager, a position he’s held since Magaluk started maternity leave in November 2020. Spencer made a motion to extend Murphy’s tenure “for the time required to complete a city manager search,” and the motion was approved unanimously.
“I have spoken to Chief Murphy, and he is willing to continue serving the dual roles of (police chief and city manager),” Spencer said, adding that additional compensation would be determined at the committee level.
How the city will proceed in terms of conducting its search for a permanent replacement for Magaluk, and the timeline for that search, was not discussed during Monday’s meeting. When reaching out to Spencer, the Daily News also sought details about when the search might begin, but no response was received by presstime.
However, the most recent search process, which culminated in Magaluk being hired in June 2019 was conducted through the Michigan Municipal league. At the time, the cost of that service was $17,000, and the process itself took about two months.
Magaluk’s departure comes after a lengthy period of uncertainty at city hall.
While she was on FMLA leave, the commission learned that Scottville nearly missed the deadline to turn in its revenue-sharing paperwork to the Michigan Department of Treasury, resulting in many hours of last-minute work being done by Murphy and City Treasurer Kathy Shafer during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to reports from Murphy to the commission on Dec. 4.
Murphy, Spencer and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado were appointed to investigate the city’s financial records in what was later described as an ad-hoc committee by the city in its meeting minutes. They were tasked with determining who was to blame for the near-miss and to identify any other irregularities in the city’s records.
Magaluk was apparently identified as being connected to or responsible for several “incidents” with “unanswered questions,” Alvarado stated during the Dec. 21, 2020, city commission meeting.
Following the birth of her child, Magaluk initially expected to phase back into her duties in December 2020, first by working remotely, then by returning to city hall. Her leave agreement was amended on Jan. 4, when the commission unanimously voted to revoke the offer to allow her to work remotely after commissioners extended her leave into January at the previous meeting.
When asked why she opted to offer to resign rather to see how the result of the investigation played out in the commission, Magaluk said she believed it was the best path forward for both parties.
“The process over the past two months was difficult, for me at least,” Magaluk stated. “Offering a separation agreement seemed like the best option to get us closure.”
She added, “I am pleased we were able to reach a mutually agreed-upon separation agreement. The City of Scottville has both challenges and opportunity, and I wish them luck in navigating their future. I am also looking forward to moving on to my next opportunity. In the meantime, I plan to enjoy the blessing of my new little girl and family without distraction.”
The alleged “incidents” discovered during the investigation are summarized in a report drawn up by the investigative subcommittee. The report was initially withheld from public disclosure, as Alvarado said it would violate the privacy of the then-unnamed employee, now known to be Magaluk.
Both the Daily News and Ludington resident Tom Rotta issued Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to obtain it. The requests were denied by Alvarado, and both the Daily News and Rotta appealed those denials.
As previously reported, the Daily News asserted that, because the subcommittee was delegated the authority to conduct city business and make recommendations to the full commission, it constituted a public body in itself, and that the report stemming from the investigation was subject to the Open Meetings Act. Alvarado disagreed, but ultimately recommended that the commission release the report to based on Magaluk’s request that her name be released in association with the investigation, and that the report be made public.
The commission unanimously approved upholding the denial of the requests, but releasing the report due to the changed circumstances.
Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Alway, who made the initial motion in early December to start the investigation, said he believes the report will shed light on some of the city’s recent decisions.
“I think once the public reads the report, they’ll understand a bit more about why we took the direction,” Alway said.
Spencer agreed, stating, “I’m looking forward to moving forward now.”
Magaluk was formally hired on June 17, 2019, with a three-year employment contract initially scheduled to last until July 2022.