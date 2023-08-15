The Scottville City Commission decided to increase its insurance for officials, making it so that when a lawsuit is filed but does not seek monetary damages, the officials won’t have to pay out of pocket for their legal defense.
Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News Tuesday morning that a portion of the city’s insurance was replaced by a new policy that helps defend officials in case their sued in court for work they’ve done for the city.
“With the lawsuit that was with (former City Commissioner) Rob (Alway) and (current Mayor) Marcy (Spencer) earlier in the year where the city wasn’t sued but they were personally sued (and) there was no monetary attachment to that, in that instance, the (current insurance) doesn’t cover (it),” Newkirk said. “They were left on their own to seek counsel and defend (themselves).
“You shouldn’t have a commissioner having to do that. They’re paid but not enough to cover a amount of an attorney’s fee. If you’re looking to get participation in government or volunteer in a government process, there’s got to be protection for them or there will be fewer people to participate.”
Newkirk said adding the additional policy covers a gap in coverage that it receives through its main carrier of insurance.
The city commission also discussed the possibility of adding options to paying for a permit at the boat launch into Pere Marquette River. Currently, the fee is $5 per day for users of the launch.
Newkirk said the city is looking into the potential of having weekly, monthly or annual passes for the boat launch based on the feedback the city received from residents and users of the launch.
The city also established an appeal process for those people who disagree with a letter or citation for blight within the city.