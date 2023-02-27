SCOTTVILLE — Scottville is contracting with the Fleis & Vanderbrink engineering firm to help put together a proposal that could see the city to a multi-million-dollar water system improvement.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, officials approved spending $18,000 to contract with the engineering firm to outline a proposal for “water main replacement, lead service line replacement (and) water tank improvements in multiple locations throughout the city.”
In November 2022, Fleis & Vanderbrink helped the city with an intent to apply for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, which offers government-subsidized low-interest loans — and potential grant opportunities — to water suppliers to help them meet the state’s Safe Drinking Water Act requirements through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The next step, according to a memo to the city from the engineering firm, is to put together a proposal to get into EGLE before a project plan deadline of June 1.
Fleis & Venderbrink’s proposal includes the replacement of 8-inch water mains on Crowley, Blaine, Paul, Elm, Broadway, Gay, Beryl and Maple streets, along with several others. It also includes a water main loop from Second Street to Bean Street and from Fifth Street to Elm Street, as well as various road repairs and additional improvements.
Commissioners unanimously approved spending some city dollars in the interest of getting a foot in the door with some grant or loan opportunities prior to the June 1 deadline.
“It’s the price of doing business,” Commissioner Rob Alway said. “We have to do this. … The state’s going to come in and we’ll have to do it anyway.”
As to whether Scottville will qualify for low-interest loans or grants, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said there’s no way to know just yet.
“We won’t know whether we’re eligible for grants or loans until we apply,” Newkirk said.
He added that if the improvements outlined by Fleis & Vanderbrink are realized, the city’s water supply would be “good for the near future,” making the entirety of the water system current, or less than 30 years old.
If funding is awarded from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, the grant or loan amount could be used to cover the initial cost to the city, Fleis & Vanderbrink stated.
The project overall would cost about $8.2 million.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Mayor Marcy Spencer reported that starting March 13, the commission will reintroduce a public comment period at the start of the meeting.
Commission meetings have only allowed one public comment period for the past couple years.
Spencer said public comment at the start of the meeting will be for “agenda items only.”
Commissioners also reviewed the rules and guidelines for the Zoning Board of Appeals in anticipation of a variance request that is expected to go before the city on March 13.
“The next development where the Healy building is, is requesting a zoning variance for their sidewalk,” Newkirk said. “They’re asking for 15 feet from the edge of the building to the edge of the sidewalk.”
The ZBA is composed of the entirety of the city commission, so the March 13 meeting will require the commission to hold a meeting as the ZBA in addition to its regular business meeting.