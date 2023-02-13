SCOTTVILLE — A vacancy was filled Monday when officials in Scottville accepted Al Deering’s application to join the city commission.
During their meeting Monday at City Hall, commissioners approved Deering to fill the partial-term seat left by Ryan Graham when his resignation was accepted on Jan. 23.
According to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk, Deering was the only person to express interest in the position.
Current chair of the city’s planning commission, Deering has also served on the school board for Mason County Central, along with being on the board for Memorial Medical Center during the hospital’s merger with Spectrum Health, now Corewell Health.
He also served on the COVE board, and has undergone board governance and leadership training.
Commissioner Rob Alway made a motion to appoint Deering. The motion was supported by Commissioner Aaron Seiter and approved unanimously.
“Mr. Deering’s been a longtime resident of our community, and a business owner,” Alway said. “There’s probably no better person to serve than Al Deering. It’s about time.”
CHAMBER CONTRACT
The city agreed to contribute $2,500 annually in 2023, 2024 and 2025 to support a partnership between the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and The Right Place, a Grand Rapids-based economic development firm.
The partnership covers the employment of Kristi Zimmerman, economic development director, as well as a myriad of other economic development efforts in the area.
Brandy Miller, Chamber president and CEO, was in attendance to discuss the contract.
She said the $2,500 annual amount was determined by looking back at what Scottville contributed to the Mason County Growth Alliance prior to its dissolution in 2019.
The Chamber took on many of the responsibilities of the alliance, and that led to the partnership with The Right Place, which started in 2022.
Miller said she’s seeking more involvement from municipalities, as the partnership with The Right Place is of use to the entire county.
“As we move forward, we really want to engage our public partners in this work,” Miller said. “In Scottville, like you, we see great potential for development. … We view this as capacity-building for all of our … partners.”
Miller said Ludington and Pere Marquette Township are also contributing, as is West Shore Community College and the Chamber itself. Ludington is giving $15,000, and Commissioner Susan Evans asked if the difference in dollar amounts would reflect the degree of attention Scottville receives.
“It’s not an indicator of the amount of time Kristi will spend with any given community,” Miller said, adding that all parties are entering the partnership with the understanding that a “rising tide lifts all boats.”
“Whatever is priority in the community, that’s what we’ll attend to,” Miller said.
The decision to pledge the $2,500 was supported unanimously.
“There’s a lot of economic growth in Scottville,” Alway said, adding that it’s worth the expense, and that it’s possible Scottville’s contribution could be increased in the future.
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city approved a contract with the Mason-Lake Conservation District to give $542 to the annual Household Hazardous Waste collection day in August.
“For what they do and provide safe disposal for, that’s an extremely cheap cost to me,” Newkirk said.