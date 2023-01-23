SCOTTVILLE — One vacant seat was filled on the Scottville City Commission Monday just as another resignation was accepted.
During Monday’s commission meeting, officials unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Evans to fill the seat left by Nathan Yeomans on Jan. 9.
Evans was one of two Scottville residents who submitted letters of interest for the post, along with Diane Point. She was appointed following a motion by Commissioner Kelli Pettit with support from Commissioner Rob Alway.
Evans previously sought the partial-term commission seat left by Eric Thue, who vacated the position to pursue a failed bid for a full, four-year term during the November general election. She was not selected for that position, as city officials opted to reappoint Marcy Spencer, who lost re-election in the general election, back onto the commission.
This time Evans clinched it, with vocal support from commissioners.
“She seems like she’d be a good fit, and she’s been on the planning commission, so we’d be lucky to have her,” Pettit said after her motion.
Alway agreed, stating that Evans has been involved and interested, and has shown a “great commitment to our city.”
Mayor Marcy Spencer added that Evans has also been the city’s representative on the Ludington Mass Transit Authority board, and has been active at Downtown Development Authority meetings, “which is nice to see.”
Spencer urged Point to keep applying for open posts with the city, including the now-vacant seat left by Ryan Graham.
Graham submitted a letter declaring his intent to resign on Jan. 16, citing fears that remaining on the commission would negatively impact his professional life due to what he perceives as a “toxic environment created by leadership.”
His resignation was approved in a 5-1 vote, with Pettit voting against it.
Now the commission has 30 days to fill the seat for Graham’s term, which would expire in November 2024. In order to be considered for the position, applicants need to be Scottville residents registered to vote in the city.
Both Graham and Yeomans were vocal about reservations they had regarding city leadership following a dispute between City Manger Jimmy Newkirk and former police chief Matt Murphy covered extensively by the Daily News during summer 2022.
Fallout from the dispute has dogged the commission for months, dividing its members and leading to the resignation of Murphy and former city attorney Carlos Alvarado, as well as Graham and Yeomans.
During the public comment period, Ryan Graham’s father Larry Graham spoke out to express his family’s feelings about the status of the city commission.
Larry Graham questioned the means by which Spencer was brought back onto the commission after being voted off in November. He stated that he’d “rather see Vladimir Putin” serve as a mentor for new commissioners.
He also leveled criticism against Alway, who submitted and later rescinded a letter of resignation in November, in which he alleged that Ryan Graham, Yeomans and Thue were plotting to remove the city manager from his position.
Larry Graham called on both Newkirk and Alway to step down from their respective positions and accused commissioners of being complicit in a “conspiracy” to suppress a quorum during the month of November in order to prevent Newkirk from being fired.
The commission did indeed lack a quorum for the entirety of the month. Newkirk previously told the Daily News that he had no knowledge of any effort to engineer the situation, but he stated he did believe his position might have been at risk for a time.
The commission also heard from Ludington resident Tom Rotta, who called into question the legitimacy of the appointments of Alway and Spencer.
“Let’s get a special election rolling and get some legitimacy to this council,” Rotta said.
The Daily News previously spoke to Newkirk about Alway’s rescinded letter of resignation. Newkirk said the city charter states that resignations must be accepted by the commission, and with no commission to accept Alway’s resignation due to the lack of a quorum in November, it was never made official.
As for Spencer, who Rotta argues was appointed more than the maximum 30 days from the opening of her current seat, Newkirk stated, again, that the 30-day period overlapped with the two missed meetings in November, during which no action could legally be taken by the commission.