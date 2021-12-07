SCOTTVILLE — A new member has been appointed to the Scottville City Commission, but the she won’t sit in on her first meeting until the start of the new year.
Megan Cooper, an agriscience paraprofessional at the West Shore Educational Service District, was appointed on Monday to fill the vacant commissioner-at-large seat left by Bruce Claveau on Nov. 15.
Due to scheduling conflicts, Cooper will not be able to attend meetings until Jan. 1, but City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said that as long as the spot is filled, that shouldn’t be a problem.
Cooper was the only resident who submitted a letter of interest for the position, according to Newkirk.
“That was the only (letter) received,” he said. “I had a lot of people ask about it, and a couple people call for information and to talk about it, but (Cooper) was the only person that stepped forward and requested that we take her application.”
Newkirk said Cooper will join be present at the commission’s first meeting of 2022, which is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3. There is one scheduled meeting between Cooper’s appointment and her first meeting.
Just as the city commission spot was filled, Newkirk announced that there will be a few upcoming vacancies on other city boards.
In 2022, there will be two vacancies on the parks and recreation board and two vacancies on the Downtown Development Authority.
Those interested in filling the seats can contact Newkirk at (231) 757-4729, or visit www.cityofscottville.org.
The hope is to “have some people apply and keep Scottville moving forward with some new blood on our boards,” Newkirk said.
WINTER WEATHER
Newkirk reminded residents to drive with caution now that winter weather has hit.
He said the Scottville Department of Public Works has been at work on the roads, on a schedule to optimize salt spread, but he encouraged people to drive carefully regardless.
“Even though the DPW is out plowing and salting, once you put salt down it turns to water, and that will refreeze within a couple hours,” Newkirk said. “You need to use caution and slow down.”
He also asked residents to keep their sidewalks clear for students walking to school.
Police Chief Matt Murphy reminded the public that the city’s winter parking ordinance is in effect. Vehicles parked on the street overnight will be ticketed, Murphy said, as any such vehicles could block the path of the DPW plow trucks.
CHRISTMAS EVENT
The city’s Christmas festivities on Dec. 4 were a success, according to Newkirk.
The Christmas celebration featured a parade through the neighborhoods followed by activities on South Main Street.
Newkirk said he’s received nothing but positive feedback about the event, and he’s looking forward to seeing more like it in the coming years.
“We plan on having the parade go through the neighborhoods for the foreseeable future,” he said. “I think it’s a really good fit for Scottville.”
He said a parade is preferable to simply hosting an isolated event in one location, as it means people can still enjoy the festivities even if they are unable to leave their homes.
Newkirk said some people did ask why the event was scheduled on the same day as Manistee’s Sleighbell Parade, and he stressed that Scottville was not attempting to compete with that event.
“This is for the residents of Scottville,” Newkirk said. “We had plenty of people downtown. … I think it was a really good event and I can’t wait to build upon it for next year.”
NEW LIGHTS
Scottville City Hall will soon be getting a lighting upgrade at a minimal cost.
The city is receiving more than 400 4-foot LED lighting tubes through a collaboration between the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and OEO Energy Solutions.
The lights will be installed in both the first and second floors of the city hall building at 105 N. Main St., at no cost to the city, though some money will have to be put up to facilitate the upgrade.
“We are going to have a cost of about $300 in conversion kits to adapt the upstairs 8-foot fluorescent lights to 4-foot LEDs. But $300 is … quite a bit of savings,” Newkirk said.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk announced that Tony Kuster, a landlord and former Michigan State Police trooper, Ludington Police Department officer, has been hired as Scottville’s part-time rental inspector.
Commissioners also approved 2022 meeting dates for the city commission, the planning commission, the parks and recreation board and the DDA for 2022.