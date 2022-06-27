SCOTTVILLE — Scottville city officials on Monday approved a partial lineup for Scottville’s fledgling brownfield authority.
The authority includes representatives from the City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township. The three municipalities are planning to collaborate by having the same members serve on each board, as both P.M. and Ludington also recently broke off from the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to form their own entities.
“Because we have a combined board, we’re approving people who are outside our jurisdiction … but those municipalities are approving people from Scottville,” City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said. “It is a cooperative thing. … When the board is sitting for Scottville, they’re sitting for Scottville; same with P.M. Township (and Ludington).”
Scottville will be represented by Newkirk, serving for a three-year term, as well as All Deering, serving a two-year term; P.M. Township will be represented by Supervisor Jerry Bleau in a three-year term and Kristen Lange in a two-year term; the City of Ludington will be represented by City Manager Mitch Foster and City Councilor John Terzano, in three- and two-year terms, respectively; and Mason County Central Schools will be represented by Superintendent Jeff Mount, serving in a one-year term.
Positions for the Ludington Mass Transit Authority and the Ludington Area School District remain vacant for the time being.
The Ludington City Council approved the same board lineup during its meeting on Monday.
The city also approved bylaws for its brownfield board, which include practices for future board membership, meetings, committees and more.
Newkirk stated prior to Monday’s meeting that the “exact make-up of the board is being developed outside of the bylaws” to allow for future changes. For example, the initial lineup has various one- and two-year positions, but the bylaws state, “thereafter, each member shall serve for a term of three years.”
That’s by design, to avoid a full board turnover all at once, according to Newkirk.
REPUBLIC SERVICES
Matt Biolette of Republic Services, the city’s waste-management contractor, petitioned the city to encourage sharing some of the “increased risk” his company is accruing as a result of rising fuel costs.
He stated that Republic is spending additional money each month to serve the city, as Scottville does not have a fuel surcharge in its current contract. He asked that the city split the roughly $500 in additional expenses by covering about $260 per month, though that figure would fluctuate with gas prices.
Republic previously asked the city to reconsider its contract to allow for a fuel surcharge that would fluctuate with gas prices, but the city opted to stick with its current contract — expiring in June 2023.
Commissioner Aaron Seiter recommended that the issue go before the city’s finance committee before taking any formal action.
FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE
The city held a first reading of an updated food-truck ordinance that would increase permit fees for vendors in order to bring in more money for the city.
The exact fee schedule is still not known, but an increase was warranted based on the success of food truck vendors over the past year, according to Newkirk.
Newkirk said the ordinance itself hasn’t been updated in “20 years, maybe 30,” and that the proposed new policy would give the city “flexibility and stability … and a fee structure to easily regulate food trucks as they come in.”
ELECTION INSPECTORS NEEDED
City Clerk Kelse Lester reported that she is in need of election inspectors for the upcoming Aug. 2 primary and the Nov. 8 general election, the final two elections before the city’s 2020 consolidation into a single ward goes into effect.
Applicants have to go through training to be eligible for the paid position. They must be Michigan residents, though not necessarily in the City of Scottville, and must have a clean criminal record.
Lester said there are paid positions for people as 17 and older, though being a registered voter is a requirement to sign documents and perform other official duties.
To inquire about positions, contact City Hall at (231) 757-4729.