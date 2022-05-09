SCOTTVILLE — Scottville is on its way to establishing an outdoor social district, and two local businesses are primed to be a part of it.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, the city approved Charlie’s Bar and North Branch Winery for inclusion in the social district.
“Both of them have indicated that they wanted to participate, and under the social district rules we actually need them to participate, because we need to have two contiguous establishments,” City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said, adding later that the businesses are in the same “common area,” which is what the state requires.
Commissioners Nathan Yeowmans and Ryan Graham made the motion to grant approval to the businesses, and the commission unanimously supported their motion.
The city’s approval is only the first of two steps the businesses need to take. The next piece will be for those businesses to apply for permission from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
Newkirk previously stated that the state permitting process shouldn’t take long, but he’s not sure exactly when the city will hear back.
If approved at the state level, the permits would be good for at least three years, Newkirk said.
The commission voted in November 2021 to allow for outdoor social districts and “common area” zones where liquor could be served and consumed outdoors.
The move updated provisions implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to aid small-town restaurants.
Newkirk said other outdoor social districts could be implemented in the future depending on the businesses that come to town.
MATCH APPROVED FOR MEDC GRANT
The commission authorized Newkirk to commit $250,000 in local match funds to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Water Related Infrastructure grant, which the city is applying for with the help of Prein & Newhof.
A representative from Prein & Newhof spoke briefly to the commission about the opportunities the grant could provide, stating that it would be for about $2.27 million. That money would go toward replacing water lines that run directly to Mason County Central schools, which would highlight the project as meeting a clear public need.
Scottville’s $250,000 is a roughly 11% match, which bumps up the city’s chances of securing the grant more than a minimum match of 10%.
The city should hear back about its status within six to eight weeks.
If the grant is received, the city would likely see work wrap up sometime in late 2024.
The commission fully supported the match.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Yeowmans. “It’s not like we could do this on our own, so I really think it’s the best way to go about a project like this.”
POLICE VEHICLE
Commissioners also approved the purchase of an F-150 police responder unit with a price tag of about $39,000, a significant markdown from the $50,000-plus manufacturer’s suggested retail price.
The purchase was already included in the budget, but the individual purchases had to be approved by the commission.
Newkirk said he’d fielded a phone call from a resident who was concerned about the cost and necessity of the vehicles.
“We’re looking at an F-150 responder, and part of the reason for this is that our police department responds outside normal police duties every once in a while,” he said. “They don’t have a vehicle that can move a barricade, and they’re often the first to (have to do so).”
Newkirk said the trucks are better at traveling backroads, have better fuel economy and actually cost less than the SUVs the department has.
Police Chief Matt Murphy also spoke about their utility.
“I think it’s a good alternative to the city given what we do,” Murphy said. “We live in a town where we’re not always doing cop things. … We haul sandbags for the DPW, there’s times in the winter when I have a snowblower coming out of the window of our car to help a (resident). … It would be nice to be able to transport equipment that our citizens need.”
The purchase was approved unanimously by the commission
Also on Monday, the commission approved the appointment of Kelli Pettit to the parks and recreation board.