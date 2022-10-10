SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners on Monday approved a contract with the engineering firm Fleis & Vanderbrink to help facilitate an update of Scottville’s parks and recreation master plan.
The cost to the city will be $4,900, but with the firm’s help, Scottville would be eligible for a host of state grants that otherwise wouldn’t be an option, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
The updated plan, which will be for the five-year period ending in 2028, will contain a series of goals from the city’s parks and recreation committee, including bolstering promotion of Riverside Park and McPhail Field, and increasing recreational opportunities at those spots. The firm will also hold public hearings, update the parks capital improvement plan and ultimately assemble a new five-year master plan document to submit to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Fleis & Vanderbrink also handled the last parks and recreation plan, which was for the five-year period ending this year, Newkirk said.
“This is taking the previous plan that Fleis & Vanderbrink did that expires this year,” Newkirk said, noting that some additions will “streamline the document” a bit.
“We’re trying to make some updates and upgrades, and get the plan to be a more measurable and directive document,” he said.
When all is said and done, the city will be positioned to apply for state grants, but “we need to have it done by spring — or really winter,” Newkirk said.
“There really isn’t a way around it. … You can’t apply for anything from the state without a current five-year master plan. … And there’s going to be some pretty intense competition (for those grants). That’s going to be well beyond anyone here.”
Newkirk said having Fleis & Vanderbrink oversee the creation of the document will give the city a leg up, especially since the firm is familiar with the city’s needs, having conducted previous master plans.
Commissioner Ryan Graham said the $4,900 price tag is “literally a drop in the bucket” compared to the grant funds the city will be eligible for once the plan is complete.
“This is a huge step,” Graham added.
Fleis & Vanderbrink hopes to have an approved plan submitted to DNR by Feb. 1, 2023.
BROWNFIELD
Commissioners also approved extending the city’s contract with Fishbeck, the brownfield consulting firm that assisted Scottville in launching a joint brownfield authority with the City of Ludington.
The $5,000 contract will allow brownfield advisor Susan Wenzlick to continue to work for the city, as the funds originally allocated to Fishbeck to help with brownfield start-up procedures are soon to run out, according to Newkirk.
“This is going to be an ongoing service, hopefully,” Newkirk said, adding that Wenzlick has been helping the city in other capacities pending the first brownfield proposal to come before the city.
“Until we had a brownfield plan come before the board from Scottville, she’s using the money we’re providing to do some other things,” he said. “At the moment she’s working on some grants and funding to do some blight remediation. There’s a large amount of funding coming to the county for demolition services.”
Newkirk said Wenzlick is working on helping Scottville acquire grants for city-owned structures, too.
“Until we have a brownfield plan from a developer, this is how we’re using the hours and funding that’s been allotted to her,” he said.
He added that there are some properties in the city, such as the Healy property and the schoolhouse on Main Street, that are being presented to developers as potential redevelopment sites. Both would require some extensive and costly demolition in order to be redeveloped.
“We’re just trying to grease the wheels for any development that takes place on those properties,” Newkirk said.
CASE RESIGNS
Interim Police Chief Katrina Skinner announced that Steve Case, the school resource officer who’s been serving the city, Mason County Central Schools and West Shore Community College, is resigning from his post.
“I just want to thank Steve for all the work he did,” Skinner said. “The kids love him, he’s built the program up. He’s done a lot of training.”
Commissioner Nathan Yeomans wished Case “the best of luck.”
“He’s a great guy and a great officer,” Yeomans said.
Case was hired in December 2020.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners also approved resolutions to authorize the city clerk to place special assessments on 56 city properties with delinquent water bills, totaling $14,195 and to do the same with two delinquent lot-mowing bills totaling about $280.