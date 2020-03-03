SCOTTVILLE — City officials on Monday affirmed their support of an agreement between the city’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Scottville Optimists to purchase the Optimist Hall and its grounds for the purposes of creating a community park.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk told commissioners and members of the public that the DDA had, at its last meeting, approved a commitment agreement with West Shore Bank for a loan to cover the cost of the grounds.
“At the last DDA meeting, we did discuss the buying of the Optimist Park,” Magaluk said. “They are offering us a 4.25-percent fixed rate. It’s a five-year loan with five principal payments and separate interest payments. The DDA did approve this, but City Attorney (Tracy Thompson) did encourage us to run this by the commission.”
