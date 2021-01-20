SCOTTVILLE — Bids were reviewed for lawn care services at McPhail Field, city-owned cemeteries and for spring and fall cleanup during Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission, held via Zoom.
Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is currently serving as acting city manager, updated commissioners about the bids received.
“We received two proposals for services — one from Mow Time, and one from TNT,” Murphy said. “TNT is who’s been doing our services. They also have (included in their bid) a wood price for the campground, which I don’t believe is in Mow Time’s (proposal).”
TNT’s rates included McPhail Field at $200 per mow, $300 per mow for cemeteries, $1.50 per foot for code mowing, and spring and fall cleanup rates of $2,400, or $2,000 if paid by Feb. 1. Bundled firewood from Riverside park is included at $4 per bundle.
Mow Time’s proposal included a weekly mowing and trimming rate of $750 for Brookside Cemetery, a spring cleanup rate of $800, a fall cleanup rate of $1,500 and rates for McPhail Field set at $650 per cut.
Commissioner Bruce Claveau made a motion to accept the bid from TNT
“After comparing them both, I think TNT has more value for the city,” Claveau said.
The commission approved the contract with TNT, with the exception of Sally Cole, who abstained due to a conflict of interest.
Mayor Marcy Spencer said the city plans to make the payment prior to the Feb. 1 deadline in order to receive a discount on services.
Optimist project update
Murphy told commissioners that the city’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is making progress in its plans for the former Scottville Optimist Club building and grounds.
The DDA purchased the spot from the Scottville Optimist Club in 2020, and plans to develop a community park on the space, which will include a sculpture commemorating the Scottville Clown Band.
“It looks like there’s some basic movement on the Optimist project,” Murphy said. “They’re in the (process) of collecting different estimates and quotes on how much it’s going to cost to do the project they want… They’ve been talking a lot about the sculpture park and how we’re going to break that project into different phases, so that’s really exciting.”
Murphy also told commissioners that he’d learned, through Community Foundation Executive Director Andrea Large, that the city had a $2,600 fund with the foundation for the sculpture project, and that the fund would accrue $500 yearly fees if it remained.
“The foundation charges a $500 fee to keep their money there. It’s been recommended (by Large) that we take that money out and earmark it (in a city account),” Murphy said.
Commissioner Rob Alway motioned that the city transfer the funds from the community foundation back to the city. He noted that the city should already have funds set up in a special account with funds including a donation from the Scottville Clown Band.
The motion was unanimously approved.
Murphy stated the DDA is also considering bringing a farmers market to the city, though he noted those plans are in the preliminary stages.
“There’s an interest out there to attempt to do a farmers market. They’re going to change the format a little bit, and they’re thinking about doing it on the sidewalk in town,” he said.
He asked that any residents with ideas about how to start a farmers market should contact him, and he’ll relay their input tot he DDA. Residents can also attend the DDA’s meetings to make comments directly to the board.”
Consolidation of jurisdictions
The city also approved a consolidation of its two wards for the May 4 special election. The city is already in the process of turning its two wards into one, following the approval of ballot proposal to do so in May 2020. However, that won’t be entirely official until 2022.
City Clerk Kelse Lester outlined how the temporary consolidation for the purposes of the election would benefit the city.
“The only change… is we will have one ballot style. Typically… we have a ballot for Ward 1 and a ballot for Ward 2,” Lester said. “This would only (require) one ballot, which would save the city a lot of money.”
A motion to approve the consolidation of wards was made by Cole, supported by Commissioner Rob Alway, and unanimously approved.
Other business
Also on Monday, the city received an update about a nuisance abatement issue relating to a property on South Reinberg Avenue. City Attorney Carlos Alvarado noted that an agreement had been reached with the homeowners thanks to the work they’ve done to improve the conditions.
“The nuisance abatement is no longer on the agenda, which is great news, and I congratulate all people involved,” Alvarado said, noting that he hopes the improvements will continue “in good faith.”
Murphy discussed new COVID-19 relief funding for businesses, stating that the funds are not available on a first-come, first-served basis. Rather, the funding is being made available to businesses that need it the most.
“It’s based on a point system, and it’s really trying to target the businesses that have been hit the hardest by COVID,” Murphy said.
He added that he’s spoken to a few businesses in the area who’ve expressed an interest in applying for the relief funding.
“They’re excited that the city is reaching out to them,” he said.