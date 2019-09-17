SCOTTVILLE — City officials on Monday approved an offer from Mason County to purchase agreement to sell a percentage of a wastewater lift station used by the city and Amber Township to Mason County.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk updated commissioners and the public about recent developments in the preparation for the lift station repair, including information about the county’s decision to buy into the project.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.