SCOTTVILLE — It’s official: Marijuana businesses will soon be allowed in the city of Scottville.
City commissioners on Monday voted to approve an ordinance allowing for and regulating medical and recreational marijuana businesses in the city limits. The decision was the culmination of a years-long discussion, dating back to before the passing of Proposal 1 in 2018, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state.
A vote on the ordinance was originally planned for April 11, but it was postponed for two weeks due to some discrepancies in the language that had to be sorted out at the committee level. Mayor Marcy Spencer commented on the labyrinthine path of the issue as it made its way forward and backward through the approval process.
“This has been before many committees, back to commission, back to committee, back to commission, and here we are,” Spencer said.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said there was not much left to say about the ordinance, which was introduced with a first reading on March 14.
“We are, from my office and my perspective, I think we’re pretty ready to go,” Newkirk said. “We have an application and scoring matrix that I’ll be reviewing with the city attorney, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t give an approval tonight and have an application period start within the next couple weeks.”
A motion was made by Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway, supported by Commissioner Ryan Graham and was unanimously approved.
“We’ve worked hard on this, and I’m not overly thrilled about marijuana but it is legal. … And I am glad we have provisions … that you are not allowed to smoke in public in the city of Scottville,” Alway said.
The ordinance will go into effect in 15 days’ time. City Attorney Carlos Alvarado clarified that that doesn’t mean businesses will set up shop in 15 days, but rather that the process of gathering permit applications will begin.
He said the next step will be for the finalized ordinance to be published.
The ordinance contains rules and regulations for retailers, medical marijuana provisioning centers, marijuana growers, processors and microbusinesses.
It’s been in the works since November 2021 when the commission voted to repeal its marijuana business ban implemented in 2019, grants Newkirk the authority to administer, revoke and deny licenses for local businesses. It allows the city to establish and collect licensing fees up to $5,000.
Three zoning areas have been established: Zone A near the water tower and extends south from West First Street; Zone B in the city’s downtown area has borders on State Street, Blaine Street, Second Street, Crowley Street and West First Street; and Zone C has borders on East State Street, Thue Creek and the area near the Mason County Road Commission building.
Zone B is for retail establishments while C and D are for growers, processors and microbusinesses, though Newkirk said those areas could be used for multiple options outside of retail.
The granting of licenses requires an inspection and criminal background check by the Scottville Police Department; approval of zoning plans by Newkirk; confirmation by the treasurer that the applicant is not “in default to the city,” for unpaid bills or property taxes; and review of insurance forms by the city attorney.
Once the ordinance was approved, Spencer expressed some relief that the process had finally wrapped up.
“Whew,” Spencer said. “That was a long time coming.”
CITY TO FORM BROWNFIELD AUTHORITY
The commission approved a resolution to officially form a city-run brownfield authority separate from the county’s, making Scottville the first of three local municipalities considering the idea to bring it to fruition.
The move comes after Ludington, Scottville and Pere Marquette Charter Township, each unsatisfied with the extent to which the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority is willing to ease up on local restrictions for developments, opted to float the idea of striking out on their own and splitting off from the county-led authority. The idea is that the three municipalities — and perhaps more — would collaborate on projects and hopefully share a governing body, while still maintaining separate finances as required by state statute.
Scottville declared its intent to form a brownfield board on April 11.
“At the last meeting, we passed the intent to leave (the county authority), so what we have before us tonight … would essentially remove us from the county brownfield authority and establish our own,” Newkirk said.
A public hearing was held prior to Monday’s meeting at 6 p.m., during which Susan Wenzlick, a consultant from Fishbeck, told commissioners that the idea was sound, and that it was possible to collaborate with the other neighboring communities considering the issue — the City of Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township — to work together, though three separate brownfield authorities would need to be established.
Wenzlick said one way to ensure collaboration would be to have each community’s board made up of the same individuals. So, all three boards would, in theory, include Newkirk, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster and P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, along with selected individuals, preferably with business and banking experience, who serve all three areas.
“The thing I love about this is how collaborative it is,” Wenzlick said. “I’ve never seen three communities that want to work together like (Scottville), Ludington and Pere Marquette Township.”
Newkirk said it’s never happened before, and said it was exciting.
He also clarified that, while the idea is to form a collaborative administrative board, the finances of each municipality would be kept separate.
“We’re in control of what we do in Scottville,” he said.
Newkirk told the Daily News after the meeting that the next step would be to see how Ludington and P.M. Township handle the issue. The Ludington City Council unanimously approved forming a city-run brownfield authority on Monday, and P.M. Township will have a public hearing on the issue on May 10.