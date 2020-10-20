SCOTTVILLE — Come November, Scottville will, temporarily, have a new acting city manager in Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Murphy was unanimously approved by the city commission Monday to serve as acting city manager during Courtney Magaluk’s upcoming leave. Magaluk, who is expecting her third child in late November, recommended Murphy to serve in her stead, and cited the city’s charter, which makes allows temporarily assigning managerial duties to an interim party.
“Under our charter, there are certain city manager duties that must continue uninterrupted… so the recommendation would be to give Chief Murphy the acting authorities as city manager during that time period,” Magaluk said. “That would go into effect as soon as I start my FMLA leave, which I expect will be right after Thanksgiving.”
Mayor Bruce Krieger suggested that Murphy receive additional pay during his tenure, which is estimated to be a four to six weeks. The added pay was not initially in the resolution, but commissioners approved adding it in.
“It seems to me that if he’s assuming some added duties, he should be compensated,” Krieger said.
The specifics of the temporary pay increase will be worked out by the personnel committee at a later date.
Commissioner Marcy Spencer made a motion to approve the resolution. It was supported by Commissioner Brian Benyo.
County assessor
The city approved signing an interlocal agreement for a county-designated assessor, after several weeks of prolonging its decision due to concerns from City Attorney Carlos Alvarado about the specifics of the agreement.
The issue was first brought before the commission in September by Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
Alvarado told commissioners he was comfortable recommending that the city sign the agreement, now that he has had more time to have his questions answered.
He said he’s confident Scottville would not be affected by the agreement unless there was some irreconcilable error at the city level.
Alvarado said he has confidence in the skills of Greg Barnett, who was hired as Scottville’s assessor in August.
“I do believe we have a first-class assessor,” Alvarado said. “I don’t see (the county getting involved) unless there is a catastrophic error or mistake, and even then, we would have the opportunity to correct that.
“If you don’t do a good job, this thing will take hold… but I don’t believe that this is an issue here.”
Alvarado said if the city did not sign, the agreement would likely go through anyway, since many local townships have, at this point, approved the agreement.
School resource officer
Also on Monday, commissioners conditionally approved an agreement with West Shore Community College for a shared resource officer.
The agreement would put an additional person on the Scottville Police Department’s staff and lead to law enforcement coverage at the college. The condition involves implementation of some additional clarifying language regarding the police vehicle that is also part of the agreement.
Murphy updated commissioners about interviews that have taken place for the additional police position that the agreement will create.
“We have started doing interviews for the school resource officer,” Murphy said. “We’ve given a conditional offer (pending) background checks.”
Magaluk, who also participated in the interviews, said there were four candidates, and three who were brought in for an interview. The candidate to whom the offer was extended was “a standout,” according to Magaluk.
Mason County Central Schools, which is also part of the agreement, has received its portion of the contract, which will now need to be approved by the school board.
“I’m super excited about the future of the Scottville Police Department right now,” Murphy said.