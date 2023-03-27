SCOTTVILLE — A new blight policy with an updated scale of penalties is soon to go into effect in Scottville following a vote from the city commission on Monday.
Commissioners approved a revised version of the city’s blight ordinance that clarifies and streamlines some questions about how repeated blight violations should be penalized, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Under the new ordinance, blight violations are municipal civil infractions with fines of up to $500 for a first offense, a $250 minimum fine for first repeat offenses, and a fine of no less than $500 for subsequent violations.
Repeated violations could constitute a misdemeanor, which would come with a fine of up to $500, plus prosecution costs and up to 90 days’ jail time.
Newkirk stated that “more than 50” citations under the previous ordinance were “returned” by the Mason County Magistrate’s Office because of a lack of clarity on the civil infraction vs. misdemeanor issue.
He said the court would not agree to go through with those citations, but the new ordinance should make the city’s rules line up with requirements of the magistrate — and, in the instance of misdemeanors, the requirements of the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
Three of the commissioners were absent from the meeting, but the four present — Al Deering, Kelli Pettit, Aaron Seiter and Susan Evans — each voted in favor of the ordinance.
That four-member affirmative vote was a legal requirement in order to get the measure implemented, according to the city’s legal counsel with Mika Meyers.
The revised blight ordinance has been on the city’s to-do list for some time, dating back to fall 2022, but the timeline for implementing the ordinance was pushed back due to extenuating circumstances during the last portion of the year, including a lack of a quorum during the month of November.
With Monday’s approval, the ordinance should go into effect within 15 days.
MDARD GRANT
Scottville did not receive grant funding from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for planned repairs on Bean Road, but that won’t stop the city from trying to get the work done.
Newkirk updated city commissioners on the issue, stating that he was not provided with a reason as to why the application was denied.
The Rural Development Grant was sought to make much-needed repairs to Bean Road totaling between $100,000 and $120,000. The work was planned to be a cooperative effort with Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms and the Mason County Road Commission, both of which rely on Bean Road for access.
Newkirk said he’s looking into other funding options.
“I have been doing a bit of research on some other grants, and I’m going to reach out to our state legislators later this week to see if there isn’t something else that can get done,” he said.
Newkirk said his next step will be to ask 102nd Dist. State Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, for his take on the matter during VanderWall’s next Scottville coffee hour, which is at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 3.
BS&A UPGRADE
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Scottville’s city offices will be unable to process payments and retrieve information, as the city is upgrading its BS&A accounting software to a new cloud-based version of the program.
The upgrade will streamline the city’s accounting, human resources and utilities management practices, but the installation process will cause a temporary interruption in payment processing and access to records.
The new cloud-based system should be up and running by April 3.