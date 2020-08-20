SCOTTVILLE — City officials on Wednesday approved a plan to move forward with cleanup and abatement of a blighted property on South Main Street.
The property, located at 404 S. Main St., has been on the city’s radar for some time, according to City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, who spoke up during the meeting to present a nuisance abatement resolution to commissioners, during the city commission’s meeting at Riverside Park.
“This property is in serious disrepair, as well as posing some health concerns,” Alvarado said. “The owner passed away, her only heir… is her father, and her father refused to file for probate, so there was nobody to hold liable or responsible for the situation.”
Alvarado said since the owner’s death, her significant other had been staying in the home, living with only partial utilities.
“It’s a very unhealthy situation,” Alvarado said.
He stated that the issue was one of the first orders of business he discussed with Tracy Thompson, the former city attorney, when he was transitioning into the position.
He said the nuisance abatement would be made public through local media, drawing attention to the matter, and offering ample opportunity to any family members who might want to take issue with the city’s plans to clean up and remove the occupant after 30 days.
“What we’re doing is actually providing notice to the public that we are going to act on this unsanitary situation, and by doing that, we’re providing a 30-day notice to any (involved parties who might be liable).”
Alvarado said the resolution was the city’s best option, since “there is nobody to sue.” He added that the resolution will also provide ample opportunity for any legal counsel that might be associated with the property owner’s relatives to communicate with Alvarado and the city.
Alvarado said Scottville police had found some indication that a lawyer might be representing the deceased homeowner’s father. However, all attempts to contact that attorney have been unsuccessful thus far, according to Alvarado.
He noted he’ll continue trying to establish contact during the next 30 days.
“If nothing happens in 30 days, we’ll be able to go in, do cleanup and evict the individual — not through the court but through he health department,” Alvarado said. “It’s a good Band-Aid solution… and is efficient for what we’re trying to do.”
Commissioner Brian Benyo made a motion to approve the resolution to abate the nuisance. It was supported by Commissioner Marcy Spencer, and the rest of the commissioners in attendance unanimously approved the measure.
Spencer thanked Alvarado for pushing the matter forward, noting that the city had been seeking some kind of solution to the blighted property for some time.
“This has been a concern for years,” Spencer said.
VARIANCE REQUEST
The city commission also convened as the Zoning Board of Appeals, and approved a variance request for non-conforming setback on a Thomas Street property rezoned in 2019 from central-business to residential (R3) zoning.
The owners of 202 N. Thomas St. property — Patrick Patterson, who owns several other residential rental properties in the area, and David Nicholson — were granted a variance allowing for a reduced setback of 7 feet for a carport structure. The decision will become effective Aug. 24.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk said the owners have also worked to obtain the necessary building permits, and they should be able to move forward with plans for the property soon.
OTHER BUSINESS
Matt Biolette from Republic Services — Scottville’s waste management and recycling contractor — addressed the commission to provide an update about how COVID-19 has impacted the city’s waste collection and processing.
“During this change when everything was closed down, commercial volumes went down and residential volumes went up,” Biolette said. “We’re seeing … an increase in most communities (but) Scottville has remained pretty level.”
Commercial volumes are starting to pick back up in Mason County due to the tourism and hospitality industries.
“We’re proud that… nothing disrupted us and we were able to keep Scottville moving along,” he said.
Biolette also made a push for an increase in automation in trash pickup, which Republic Services is now implementing in Manistee, according to Biolette.
Also on Monday, Magaluk provided an update on new PFAS testing requirements being imposed by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
“EGLE has put in new standards for testing for PFAS,” she said, adding that, because Scottville purchases drinking water from the City of Ludington, the new standards “won’t have a huge impact.”
“If we do have any issues that come out of that I will certainly pass that along,” Magaluk said.
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy addressed the commission, speaking about increases in drug-related activity in the city.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of drug activity and drug crimes in our area in the last month or so,” Murphy said. “We’ve been working closely with the SSCENT team, and we’re going to continue that relationship.”
Murphy said the department has made “a couple arrests” in connection with the activity, adding that police will continue to commit resources to the issue.
Glenn Jackson was also in attendance to introduce himself as a candidate for 79th District Court judge.
Currently the magistrate for the 79th District Court, Jackson said his professional goals changed when a district court judge seat was preserved in the district in April.
Jackson said he aims to “bring the district into the 21st century,” focusing on improving technology. He also emphasized that he is running in a non-partisan capacity, stating, “I’m not a Republican, I’m not a Democrat — I’m a non-partisan candidate because I truly believe… there’s no place for politics on the bench.”
Commissioners also discussed potentially providing feedback on the Mason County master plan, which guides future land use and development. A draft of the plan was approved on Aug. 11 by the Mason County Board of Commissioners, and Scottville now has an opportunity to provide thoughts.