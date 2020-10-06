SCOTTVILLE — Officials formally approved scaled-back trick-or-treating for Halloween during Monday’s meeting of the Scottville City Commission.
During the meeting, which was held via the Zoom video-conferencing application, a resolution to approve trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, and to observe public safety guidelines outlined by the CDC and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Residents are encouraged to use the “one-way trick-or-treating” style outlined by the CDC to reduce contact. That means preparers will leave candy out for kids and families to pick up in a grab-and-go style rather than having it available at their doorstep or entryway.
The CDC designated one-way trick-or-treating as a moderate-risk activity in light of the pandemic, and encouraged 6-foot social distancing when traveling with people from other households.
Traditional trick-or-treating was designated a high-risk activity, and has been discouraged by the CDC, as previously reported by the Daily News.
Mayor Bruce Krieger also encouraged residents to take other precautions into consideration, including using porch lights to signal participation. Those residents who are participating should have their lights on to indicate that they are distributing candy. Trick-or-treaters should not approach homes that do not have porch lights on.
A motion to approve the resolution for trick-or-treating hours was made by Commissioner Rob Alway and supported by Commissioner Marcy Spencer to approve the trick-or-treating hours.
Cross-connection
The commission approved a bid from the Fleis & Vanderbrink engineering firm of Muskegon to perform initial investigation of a cross-connection from the city’s stormwater system into its sewage system near Fifth and Main streets.
The spot has been identified by the Scottville Department of Public Works as a high priority, as it is adding unnecessary volume to the water being pumped to Ludington for treatment.
The cost estimate from Fleis & Vanderbrink’s was $4,400. It was the lowest of three bids for the work. The city also received bids from Eng. Engineering & Surveying for $4,500, and from Prein & Newhof for $6,600.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk noted that Fleis & Vanderbrink has worked extensively with the city before — notably on its recent water main replacement project — and has a familiarity with its water system.
The bid accepted on Monday was only for preliminary work, Magaluk reminded commissioners.
“(Fleis & Vanderbrink) would do the preliminary investigation and bring back a report, then we’d have to take a second action to authorize a firm to move forward (with design and repair work),” she said.
Commissioner Brian Benyo and Marcy Spencer approved the decision to go with Fleis & Vanderbrink for the initial work. It was supported unanimously.
Commissioner Connie Duncil asked when they were likely to begin.
“They should be able to start pretty much right away,” Magaluk said. “They know this is a high priority for us.”
Other business
The commission also decided to continue to hold off on making a decision about opting into the interlocal agreement for a county-designated assessor.
In recent meetings, City Attorney Carlos Alvarado stated that he had some issues with the language in the agreement, and wanted some points clarified by Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, who brought the proposed agreement before the board in September.
“We have not received any new information from the county, nor has our attorney,” Magaluk said.
Alvarado himself was not present during Monday’s meeting as he was speaking with the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees about an agreement between the city and the college for a shared police officer to be funded by the college and to serve the WSCC grounds as well as the City of Scottville and Mason County Central Schools.
“We have the draft ready to go with Mason County Central, so that will be the next piece to iron out,” Magaluk said of the agreement. “Hopefully we can get this together as soon as possible and finally move forward.”
Also on Monday, Bill Lehrbass, Scottville’s representative for the Mason County Rural Fire Authority, submitted a note to the city, which Magaluk summarized for the commission.
In his letter, Lehrbass addressed the issue of a fire department boat for water rescues.
“There’s a rumor going around that they have already bought a boat… and that is not true,” Magaluk said. “They’ll coordinate with us before that purchase is made.”
Additionally, Magaluk reported that the fire authority will be seeking a millage in the spring, but the specifics are not known at this time.
“As they have more information they will share it, but they wanted to let us know that is an item of discussion,” Magaluk said.