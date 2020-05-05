SCOTTVILLE — Increases to monthly water and sewer rates are coming to the City of Scottville this summer.
On Monday, during a remote meeting of the city commission held via the Zoom video-conferencing application, officials approved a measure to increase water and sewer rates starting on July 1. Increases will range from 11 percent to 15 percent per month, but most residents will see a 12 percent to 13 percent increase, according to City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
Mayor Bruce Krieger addressed the commission briefly to emphasize that the rate increase is necessary as a result of costs associated with the replacement of Lift Station 1, located in Amber Township. He noted that when the city last raised its rates, officials were not aware of the extent of the work that would be required on the station, or how much it would cost.
“We did vote on water and sewer increases (in 2019), and at that time the pump station was going to be renovated to the tune of $363,000,” Krieger said. “Since that time, they’ve decided to replace the lift station to the tune of almost $1 million, so this is causing us to have to increase the rates again.”
In the resolution proposing the increase, the lift station and other causes were cited as reasons for the change.
“Required upgrades to Lift Station 1 have resulted in borrowing funds from Mason County to cover the cost of these repairs, including principal and interest over a 20-year period, thereby increasing the cost of service,” the resolution states.
Additionally, the resolution states that the City of Ludington, which provides water processing services to Scottville, increased rates on Jan. 1, which was another contributing factor.
Krieger made the motion to approve the resolution. It was supported by Commissioner Sally Cole and approved unanimously in a roll call vote.
