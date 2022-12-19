SCOTTVILLE — It has turned into a loved tradition at the Scottville Area Senior Center when Mason County Central third graders come visit seniors before the holidays.
Center director Bill Kerans stated that the event is his “favorite day of the year.”
Kerans stated that the center works very hard to provide intergenerational experiences for seniors and Scottville area children and students bringing homemade cards and gifts is just one of the things they do.
“We love having these kids come,” Kerans said. “We emphasize intergenerational programs through our senior center. We have several different programs that we do including grandparents raising grandchildren. We try to encourage interaction with the schools since we are part of Mason County Central School District.”
The gifts students bring in are for the center. Coffee, tea, creamer and candy are the most popular items the senior center receives yearly and Kerans stated that the amount of coffee they receive will provide the entire coffee supply for all of next year.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “This is going to be a tremendous asset to us and we appreciate what they do.”
Kerans stated that many of the children who have come through the center around the holidays are either grandchildren of the center’s members or grandchildren involved in the grandparents raising grandchild program.
“I consider it (grandparents raising grandchildren) one of our key elements and one of the most important things that we do. We are really trying to reach out, and I know that there are more ‘grand families’ out there than what we interact with. We try to encourage people to contact us and get involved in our program.”
The grandparents raising grandchildren meetings are usually held at the Scottville Area Senior Center at 5:30 p.m., every third Wednesday of the month. Kerans said the center provides dinner, along with supervised children’s activities that the kids can do while their grandparent(s) are in the meeting.
“We have monthly meetings either here at the center or we go out,” Kerans said. “In the new year we are going to go to Mary Case’s art studio with the grandparents and the kids and do art projects together and we are also going to have a bowling outing in the new year.”
Kerans brings in different people to discuss topics pertaining to a variety of things concerning grandparents raising their grandchildren including legal issues, behavioral issues, school and study issues among others.
“We try to provide them with useful information as they continue their journey as grandparents raising children,” Kerans said. “We have a lot of ways we can help them through this adventure with a second family.”