SCOTTVILLE — More than $100,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act should be coming to the City of Scottville soon, but some specifics about exactly when those funds will be received, and how the city will be able to use them, remain unknown.
City Manager Jim Newkirk and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado provided an update about the American Rescue Plan funds during Monday’s meeting of the city commission at Optimist Hall.
Newkirk said some of the funds should be available soon, but it could take some time to fully navigate and understand the various rules that will come with them.
“We should be receiving some of the money — not all of it, but some of it — in the next couple weeks,” Newkirk said. “The final amount still isn’t (known), but it should be in the neighborhood of $115,000 to $119,000, which is going to be a nice boost. But there are roughly 200 pages of rules attached to that, and there are still more being added at various levels above us.”
Alvarado added that much of the additional documentation has to do with the degree to which potential uses for the funds are connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The money in general should be used for a municipal purpose, but the issue is whether the municipal purpose must be related to the pandemic,” Alvarado said. “As you might understand, there’s a lot of ways you can link the need for those moneys to consequences that came from the pandemic.”
During a meeting in mid-May, the commission opted to delay collecting delinquent water bills on the tax rolls due to the possibility that ARPA funds used to help with those costs.
Alvarado said there’s still a possibility that could be the case, and he urged the commission to continue to hold off until more information was available.
“It is possible still for the city to (help with water bills),” he said. “There is some flexibility, and we need to be able to take advantage of that flexibility. There are a lot of things that are not perfectly clear. … So stay tuned.”
PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT
The city commission approved the purchase of playground equipment for Riverside Park and McPhail Field.
The purchase will be made with funds donated by Arch Staffing & Consulting of Ludington, the employment agency whose search led to the hiring of Newkirk in April. The agency waived the $5,000 fee for its services and donated those funds to Scottville for city improvements.
Arch president Carla Hanson recommended using the money to purchase playground equipment.
The commission unanimously approved using the money to purchase two ADA-compliant swings for McPhail Field; a three-bay, six-swing swing set for Riverside Park and two 5-foot bike racks, one for each location
Newkirk said he’s still waiting on a final quote that includes shipping costs, but the current total is about $4,100. He said he’s sure the purchase would come in under budget, even when the unconfirmed shipping costs are added.
He also stated that all $5,000 — including any remaining funds — would be used to benefit one of those two parks.
Commissioner Ryan Graham stated that the bike racks would come in handy and help keep bikes off the streets, especially in the Riverside Park area.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners tabled a second reading and public hearing for a proposed change to Scottville’s code of ordinances regarding the keeping of chickens on residential properties.
The goal of the proposal is to establish an application process for residents seeking to keep chickens on their properties. It would prevent the issue from requiring city commission action, and leave the matter up to Newkirk.
Spencer said the ordinance committees has recommended some updates to the language of the proposal. Those changes have yet to be added to the resolution, and that needs to be done before the item can be revisited by the commission.
The city also approved a fundraising account for the Scottville Downtown Development Authority to accept donations for the Scottville Optimist Park project, which will include the restoration of the Optimist Hall and the Scottville Clown Band Shell, as well as the eventual construction of a community park on the Optimist grounds.
Additionally, the city approved amendments to its budget.
Mayor Marcy Spencer noted that, due to a restructuring of roles at Ludington City Hall, plans to potentially partner with Ludington on rental ordinance issues will have to wait. She said Ludington will “hopefully let us know in the fall” if a partnership would be possible.