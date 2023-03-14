SCOTTVILLE — The wait was longer than expected, but some new swing sets are finally coming to Scottville’s Riverside Park.
The city commission on Monday approved spending $5,404 to purchase and install swing sets for the park, making progress toward a goal that’s been on the city’s to-do list for years.
When Arch Staffing & Consulting conducted the search that resulted in the hiring of City Manager Jimmy Newkirk in spring 2021, the company donated its $5,000 fee to the city hoping that the money would be used to make some playground upgrades.
While about $2,000 of the money was previously used to purchase swings at McPhail Field, the work at Riverside Park was delayed due to high shipping and materials costs.
“Originally we had held off on this to see where prices and costs were going to go,” Newkirk said Monday.
The remaining $3,000 from the Arch donation will go toward the new purchase, and the rest will come from city funds, according to Newkirk.
Commissioners opted to pay for both the swings themselves and for installation, choosing the $5,404 quote from GameTime over a second quote of $3,404 that would not include installation.
“I’d like to just be done with it,” said Commissioner Aaron Seiter, who serves on the parks and recreation committee. “Arch Staffing was kind enough to donate a fair amount of funding, and we’ve been trying to get something like this at Riverside Park for some time.
“I’d like to thank Arch Staffing for the donation, and I think this will be a nice addition to our park.”
Newkirk said he’s not sure exactly when the swings will be installed, but he’s hoping it will happen sometime this summer.
There will be a 12-week wait before the swings are delivered, and Newkirk said an installation time will have to be scheduled once the delivery date is closer.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners approved updating the online version of the city’s code of ordinances, which is overseen and edited by American Legal Publishing.
The update will include changes made to city ordinances and the city charter over the last several years, and it’s expected to cost between $3,200 and $4,000.
The update will be the first since 2018, according to Newkirk.
“We finally got everything that the commission and my office has done since I started, and we also had to go back to 2018, 2019,” Newkirk said.
Commissioner Rob Alway said he has “not been impressed” with the American Legal Publishing in the years he’s been on the city commission. He said there have been issues with residents pointing out perceived errors in the city’s policies due to the charter and code of ordinances not reflecting up-to-date information.
“It seems they’re not very responsive,” Alway said. “Are they going to do better, or are we going to have to go to a different service?”
Newkirk noted that American Legal Publishing can only update with the information the city provides, and that various changes, like Scottville’s shifting position on marijuana, have led to delays in the material the city has sent to American Legal.
However, he said, “There are other companies that do this.”
Newkirk said his goal is to get the update approved “so we’re caught up,” and consider other options in the future.
Changes include charter amendments approved by voters in November 2022 will be included in the update.
Newkirk updated commissioners about progress on collecting delinquent water bills. In February the city started mailing out letters to customers in an attempt to recapture almost $20,000 in unpaid bills.
Water will be shut off starting April 1 for customers with accounts more than 60 days overdue. Payment arrangements can be made at the drop box at City Hall, 105 N. Main St., by calling (231) 757-4729 or by visiting www.cityofscottville.org.