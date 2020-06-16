SCOTTVILLE — After the Scottville Senior Center said they were not willing to rent out the building for the upcoming August election, the Scottville City Commission decided to move the polling site during its meeting Monday evening.
“The senior center is hesitant about having all kinds of people come into their building, so they would like us to move the polling location,” said Mayor Bruce Krieger.
The Aug. 4 primary election will take place at the Scottville Optimist Club Hall.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk explained it is a temporary change for the August election only.
“We would have plenty of time before (the November election) to make it permanent or change it for that election,” she said.
The charter committee is discussing consolidating the two wards into one, Magaluk added.
That change could also alter the polling location going forward.
“Right now with the two wards, it requires a lot more room and people for set-up,” she said.
Keeping the polling at the Optimist building would also mean not moving the polling equipment, Commissioner At-Large Rob Alway commented.
The commission also decided to change venues for its next meeting.
“At the next meeting is when we are scheduled to discuss two ordinances that where tabled,” said Magaluk. “We know from the Zoom calls, (the ordinances) generated a lot of interest. I think people will continue to follow that.”
With social distancing, seating is limited at City Hall, she explained.
Magaluk suggested Riverside Park or the Optimist Club as alternative locations.
After discussing the merits of indoor and outdoor locations, the commission chose to have the July 6 meeting at the Optimist building.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city granted an access easement for the Optimist Club property parking.
“The problem is the access is through the city parking lot. It doesn’t hook up to Green Street, the closest street. We did an easement from their property to a street,” Magaluk said.
The property is in the process of being acquired by the Scottville Downtown Development Authority.
“It was never an issue, but when you do title work, you look at the worst ‘what if’ case — what if we sold that parking lot and someone built a building in front of it,” she said.
The commission will wait to make a decision regarding a request from the DDA to change the Main Street parking from angled to parallel.
There were concerns about vehicles sticking out and impeding traffic.
Commissioner At-Large Sally Cole suggested adding signage limiting the vehicles that can park on Main Street to a certain length.
Scottville Police Chief Matthew Murphy will determine the ordinances the city has in place and provide the commission with an update at a later meeting.
“We can put signs up, but to be enforceable, there would have to be an ordinance with a length requirement,” he said.
Ryan Graham, First Ward Commissioner, brought a detour concern to the commission, which will be resolved with a temporary order.
“We have the bypass on (U.S. 31) starting and the detour will go through the heart of the town. I’m concerned about the traffic flow, specifically the north side — vehicles traveling through the (Mason County Central) high school parking lot,” Graham said.
He suggested temporarily blocking off through traffic at the Broadway Street and Reinberg Avenue intersection and closing the school entrance.
“We can put that up as long as the school is OK with it. We will see a large influx of traffic through our residential areas,” Murphy said. “I’ve already seen a lot of people cutting through the high school parking lot.”
The tentative date for the Scottville 10&31 Celebration replacement event is Sept. 12, Magaluk announced.
“It’s going back to the DDA committee, so I imagine in a few weeks we will have the final information,” she said.