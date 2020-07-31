SCOTTVILLE — In response to Wednesday’s executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer which limits indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 100, officials in Scottville changed the location for Monday’s city commission meeting to Riverside Park.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Riverside Park Pavilion off South Scottville Road.
The change comes less than two weeks after the city resolved to host meetings in the more spacious Optimist Hall rather than in city hall, to allow for more social distancing and easier compliance with existing guidelines surrounding COVID-19.
“The executive order required that we make a quick shirt to either move the meetings back through Zoom, or hold them outdoors. With the election happening at the Optimist (building), it was not practical to set up the meeting (there),” City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated in the notes for Monday’s meeting.
She added that some commissioners had experienced difficulty with internet connectivity during the prolonged period of Zoom meetings the city hosted during the spring.
ASSESSOR
City commissioners Monday are set to revisit the issue of hiring a new city assessor after conducting interviews with two candidates — Gregg Barnett and Edward VanderVries — during the July 19 council meeting.
Both applicants gave brief presentations to the commission. Barnett said his services would cost a total of $7,632 per year at a rate of $1,908 per quarter, for a proposed term of three years or until dissolved by mutual agreement.
VanderVries’ services would cost the city $9,400 per year in quarterly payments of $2,050 on July 10, Oct. 10 and April 10, with additional fees for reappraisals.
After the interviews commissioners tabled the discussion until Monday’s meeting.
Magaluk said commissioners could either make a selection on Monday or reject both proposals and seek new applicants.
“No selection will be final until a formal contract is brought back for consideration and approved by the commission,” Magaluk stated.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners will also consider three bids for repairs to one of the pickups used by the Scottville Department of Public Works (DPW).
“(The pickup) was accidentally damaged at the DPW yard a couple of months ago,” Magaluk said. “Three bids were received, with Great Lakes Collision Center being the lowest at $2,460.67.
Bids were also submitted by Dusty’s Auto Body & Detail for $3,782, and from Dean’s Auto Body for $3,283.64.
A proposal from Magaluk to use Applied Imaging for the city’s printing and copier services, and a discussion about the decision to change locations for the meeting will also be on the agenda.