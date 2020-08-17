SCOTTVILLE — Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy announced Monday a pair of charges in relation to a retail fraud complaint received on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from Dollar General in the city.
Jacob Matthew Howe, 27, of Scottville, was arrested and charged with retail fraud third degree and chemical agents - prohibited uses, both of which are misdemeanor counts. He was arraigned in 79th District Court last week on the charges.
Murphy stated in the release Monday that his office conducted an investigation, and Howe was identified by Dollar General staff from past interactions. He stated that officers contacted Howe, and he was found with the missing merchandise, Dust Off.
Murphy stated Howe was previously arrested June 2 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a felony charge of maintaining a drug house by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT) after an investigation by SSCENT and the Scottville Police Department.
Howe's bond from the felony charges was $2,500, 10 percent deposit, and that case was bound over to 51st Circuit Court, the Daily News previously reported. Howe's bond for the misdemeanor charges was $2,500, 10 percent deposit, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5, the Daily News also previously reported.