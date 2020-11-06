SCOTTVILLE — As of Wednesday, Scottville City Hall is closed to the public due to increased coronavirus cases in the area, though services will still be available to residents primarily through remote means.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk announced the closure during Monday’s meeting of the city commission. At the time, the duration was unknown, but on Tuesday, Magaluk stated that it will last for at least two weeks.
“This decision will remain in place for a minimum of two weeks, and likely through the end of November,” Magaluk wrote in a statement. “This decision is based on the rising number of COVID cases in Mason County and advisory from (District Health Department No. 10) that they may not be able to conduct contract tracing within the general community quickly due to the volume.
“The city operates with a small staff, and we want to make sure that we can continue to serve our residents and business owners with minimal interruptions.”
City hall will continue to be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Most business will be conducted over the phone, via email or through the city’s drop box at 105 S. Main St.
For issues that need to be handled in person, Magaluk said accommodations can be made if residents call ahead and make an appointment.
The phone number for city hall is (231) 757-4729.
Receipts can be provided via email, city garbage bags can be purchased through curbside pickup and bills can be paid online at https://cityofscottville.org/make-a-payment.
Magaluk stated the Scottville Police Department and Department of Public Works will continue to operate as normal while outside of city hall.
She also said the city would continue to utilize Zoom for public meetings of city boards and commissions through the end of the year.