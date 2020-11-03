SCOTTVILLE — Due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area, Scottville City Hall will be closed to the public after today’s election, starting on Wednesday.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk made the announcement during Monday’s meeting of the city commission, though she emphasized that city services would continue, mostly in a remote capacity.
She said it’s not yet known how long the closure will last.
Magaluk said the city has been monitoring COVID-19 cases and made the decision to close due to its small staff and lack of redundancy.
“We have been watching the COVID-19 numbers and the issues at the schools. I think we are going to close the area off to the public,” Magaluk said.
She said there would still be staff in the building, but that business would be done via drop box, phone, fax and email, rather than in-person.
“We have one person doing one job, and very little backup,” Magaluk said, emphasizing that the city would not be able to properly function if a staff member were to become sick.
“We don’t have the backup if something happens, and we want to be able to continue to provide services,” she said. “We’ll still be doing all of our regular services… and if people really need something in-person, we’ll still provide that by appointment, but we just won’t be having people come by unannounced.”
It’s necessary to remain open during the election, however, which Magaluk also addressed.
She said it’s expected to be a busy day, with “a record number of absentee ballots” waiting to be processed.
Magaluk said anyone who has an absentee ballot at home that still needs to drop it off can do so during the day at city hall. Additionally, she reminded the public that same-day registration will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at city hall.
The polls will be at Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
Mayor Krieger recognized
Mayor Bruce Krieger was recognized during Monday’s meeting for his service to the City of Scottville in multiple capacities over the years.
Krieger is not running in today’s general election, and a new mayor will need to be appointed during a special meeting on Nov. 9.
Mayor Pro-Tem Marcy Spencer read a resolution honoring Krieger, outlining his various commitments to the city, including his two tenures as mayor.
Magaluk also spoke up, thanking Krieger for his support and guidance as she began her tenure as city manager.
“I could not have done it without you,” she said.
Krieger was presented with a ceremonial gavel for years of service to the city.
Krieger said he was leaving on a positive note, with the things moving in the right direction for Scottville.
“In the time I’ve been on the commission, there have been a lot of changes,” he said. “People are moving forward here, and I think things are going well.”
Krieger thanked the Scottville Police Department for working to address blight and ordinance violations within the city, which was a key reason behind his decision to rejoin the commission in 2015, after two previous terms in the ’70s, during which he also served as mayor.
Second Ward Commissioner Connie Duncil was also recognized, as she, too, will not be seeking another term. Magaluk thanked her for her service.
Snow removal
The commission approved a bid from Jabrocki Excavating for snow removal services during the winter months.
The company has handled snow removal for the city frequently in the past, and Magaluk said opening the work up to bids from other parties was simply a matter of due diligence, rather than a result of an issue with Jabrocki Excavating itself.
Jabrocki Excavating was the only party to submit a bid packet for snow removal service.
“They’ve been doing a good job for us,” Magaluk said. “They’re asking for a fair price for the service.”
The cost of plowing is $60 per hour for the plow truck, $175 per hour for the loader, and $55 per hour for sidewalk snow removal.
Magaluk recommended a two-year contract with the possibility of renewal. It was unanimously approved by the commission.
Also on Monday
The commission approved its portion of a school resource officer contract with Mason County Central Schools, as part of a three-way agreement that also includes West Shore Community College.
“I fully support this agreement. It’s a great deal for the city, it’s a great deal for MCC and it’s a great deal for West Shore Community College,” Police Chief Matt Murphy Said.
Krieger added, “It’s a great thing for our community.”
Commissioners also approved meeting schedules for the city and planning commissions, as well as the Downtown Development Authority and the parks and recreation board, and approved approximately $3,250 in repairs to the Scottville DPW vehicle.