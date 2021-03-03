SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Clown Band is asking for a little help from its friends.
The longstanding, 200-plus-member collective has weathered some hard times during the past year. Concerts were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a loss of funds, and the clown band is asking the public to consider helping the “Big Noise From Scottville” forge ahead.
The band is seeking donations from fans, friends and family members so that it can continue to pursue its key endeavors: performing; providing music scholarships to young people; staying on top of existing financial obligations; and building an endowment to preserve the band’s mission for future generations.
A Feb. 28 statement on the Scottville Clown Band’s Facebook page stated that, as a result of the pandemic, the band was forced to break a 72-year run in 2020, not performing for the first time since World War II.
Jim Lindenau, president of the clown band’s board of directors, said it wasn’t a challenge the members anticipated.
“We weren’t expecting to be in this situation,” Lindenau said. “When you go from 30, 40 concerts to zero, it takes a toll.”
Things are looking up for 2021, and there have been a few bookings for performances this year, but George Wilson Jr., who plays trombone with the band and serves on its board of directors, told the Daily News that funds will be needed in order for the band to make it to those booked performances.
“We generally carry money over form year to year to get the next year started, but we didn’t have a ‘last year,’” Wilson said. “We’re looking for enough money to successfully start the season.”
Wilson said that amount is expected to be between $5,000 and $8,000, but additional funds would also be appreciated.
In 2020, and for the first part of this year, the clown band has not been able to maintain the costs of its scholarship program.
“We just had no revenue at all last year,” Wilson said. “Last season we had to suspend our participation in our scholarship program… which is typically $5,000 to $10,000 per season.”
During the last 50 years, Wilson said the Scottville Clown Band has put more than $500,000 toward sending youths to music and arts programs at places like Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, Interlochen Center for the Arts and other institutions.
“That’s upwards of a half-million dollars in the last 50 years,” Wilson said.
He said the members are keen to get back to putting money aside to help young musicians pursue their dreams, and with luck, the scholarship program will be back soon.
The band also had to pause payments into its endowment fund, which it’s building up to a self-sustaining balance to ensure that scholarships are available in the future.
“We have put $50,000 to $60,000 in the endowment fund with the goal of getting it over $100,000 so the scholarship fund will always be funded, no matter what… That’s been upset by the pandemic year,” Wilson said.
The funds the band is collecting would help ensure resume the growth of the endowment as well.
Donations will also be used to help insure and pay down the remaining $20,000 for a bus purchased in 2015, which, the Scottville Clown Band — a certified 501©3 nonprofit organization — had to scale back to interest-only payments for the past year.
There are also travel expenses, such as gas, stocking the bus and more.
Wilson said the members themselves were the some of the first to contribute to the cause, and the community’s response has already been strong.
“There have been donations coming in. People have been generous,” he said. “We are so flattered and humbled by what has been given thus far.
To people considering donation, we will honor the intent of the donation, and make sure that it goes directly to making the band whole and financing our charitable works,”
The band is also eager to get back to what it does best — playing and performing.
“As an organization, we’re champing at the bit to perform,” Wilson said. “Everybody’s just so anxious to play — to get our and perform to the public.
“It’s an expensive hobby, we don’t make any money doing this, that’s the joy of playing music publicly. Members miss each other.”
Donations are tax-deductible and can be sent to the Scottville Clown Band, P.O. Box 21, Scottville, MI 49454. Contributions can also be made via PayPal to scottvilleclownbandtreasurer@gmail.com, or through Venmo to @ClownBand.
Membership
Despite the struggles, Lindenau said membership is strong.
Wilson said the Scottville Clown Band is always open to accepting new faces.
“We’re always seeking people who have an inclination for music and comedy,” he said. “If you have the musical talent and the inclination to be a performer (and) if you can handle the music and the goofiness, we’ll welcome you.”
Lindenau said camaraderie is strong among members.
“We’re a very tight family. It’s a brother- and sisterhood and it has been forever and it’s always going to be that way.”
There is information on the Scottville Clown Band’s website, www.scottvilleclownband.com, about how to join. Membership requires a sponsor and a period of probation.