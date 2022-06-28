SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville Clown Band performed a patriotic concert on Tuesday night under the Clown Band Shell in Scottville Optimist Park.
This concert was a lead up to Fourth of July weekend during which they will have performances at Manistee’s First Street Beach and in a Manistee parade during the Manistee National Forest Festival and at Ludington’s Fourth of July parade.
Audience members sat on blankets, lawn chairs or even in their cars in the parking lot to watch the performance of the band that has so many members they struggled to fit them all on stage. Emcee George Wilson commented that they were running behind schedule as they tried to squeeze more than 200 musicians under the shell.
The band performed marches, a Broadway musical medley and more, with the sky darkening as the time went on. The performers remained upbeat, even after the raindrops began to fall just after intermission.