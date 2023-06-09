The Scottville City Commission will consider a handful of resolutions for a new location of the Dollar General store in Scottville as a part of its 6 p.m. Monday regular meeting at City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
A handful of items on the agenda deal with the new Dollar General. One item of new business concerns an alley near the business site. According to notes in the packet, an alley in question was vacated back on Jan. 6, 1975, but the city needs to relinquish its rights for the alley to the developers.
“The new (Dollar General) building will move into the alley area and the city no longer holds any access to the parcels,” stated Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk in the packet’s summary. “Private easements are being worked out between (the) new developers and other adjacent private property owners.”
A second item concerns the Downtown Development Authority’s tax increment financing (TIF) capture on the property. Commissioners will be asked to end the TIF capture so the developers can pursue a brownfield redevelopment agreement.
The third and final item will be a brownfield redevelopment agreement between the city and the developers. The commission will first host a hearing on the agreement before consideration of the agreement.
Republic Services
The commissioners will consider its options for a contract for refuse collection with Republic Services. One contract would be for one year, and the other would be for three years.
“One year would give the city time to evaluate options,” Newkirk stated in the packet. “If (the) commission is satisfied with (the) services, a three-year contract is available as well.”
The one-year extension would be at a rate of $91,479.29. The three-year extension has the same rate for the first year, and it increases to $95,523.54 in the second year and $99, 770 in the third year. The rates include a base rate plus recycling processing and collection fees, refuse cart rental and bulk tags.
Vacancy
The city commission will consider adding Randy Wyman to it. Wyman submitted a letter of interest to fill one of the two open city commission seats. Susan Evans and Kelli Pettit both resigned from the city commission in May. The term Wyman seeks ends in 2026.
Boat ramp parking fee
The commission will consider a resolution that will establish a $5 parking fee for the boat ramp parking lot.
Resolutions
The commissioners will consider resolutions congratulating the City of Ludington on its 150th anniversary and congratulating the Scottville Clown Band for its 120th anniversary.