SCOTTVILLE — City commissioners will meet in person at 5:30 p.m. Monday at city hall for the first time since March, as some regulations have eased up regarding public meetings in the wake of COVID-19.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that tables will be spaced out to allow for social distancing, and that fewer seats will be available for the public.
She also noted that the public might be asked to wait in the lobby prior to the public comment period.
Items set for discussion include potentially making up some events originally scheduled for the Scottville 10&31 Celebration — which was canceled due to COVID-19 — during a make-up event in September.
Magaluk stated that the city’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has selected a tentative date of Sept. 12 to host the rubber ducky race and the car show, and said more details would be forthcoming from the DDA soon.
Magaluk also noted that the DDA’s proposed Momentum pitch competition — first announced in February, and said to be similar to the Momentum 5x5 Competition hosted by Epworth — has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The competition was planned for early October, and funds set aside for the event will be reallocated for a COVID-19 relief grant for existing businesses within Scottville’s DDA district.
Also on Monday’s agenda, the commission will discuss progress being made toward the DDA’s acquisition of the Scottville Optimist Club building and grounds for the creation of a community park. Magaluk said an access issue has been identified prior to closing the sale.
“Specifically, access to the Optimist property is provided through the city’s parking lot, and does not connect to Green Street, the closest platted street, nor does it connect directly to the alley which runs north of the railroad tracks.
“To correct the access issue, the city can provide an access easement across the city’s parking lot from the terminus of Green Street to the Optimist property.”
A resolution proposing the easement will be considered by commissioners during Monday’s meeting.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Magaluk will update commissioners about nominating petitions for expiring city commission seats in the November election. Petitions are due no later than July 24, and candidates must receive signatures from at least 20 — and no more than 40 — residents.
Also, commissioners will discuss the possibility of converting the angled parking along Main Street to parallel parking.
The suggestion is coming from the DDA, according to Magaluk, and is an issue of safety considering the length of many vehicles, such as SUVs, that stretch into the roadway when angle-parked downtown.
Magaluk also noted that a city manager performance evaluation will be distributed to commissioners and city staff in preparation for Magaluk’s one-year anniversary with the city on July 8. She stated that her review itself would be conducted in closed session on either July 6 or July 20.
Finally, commissioners will consider a resolution to adopt the Optimist Hall as an alternative polling location for the Aug. 4 primary election, to accommodate Ward 1 and Ward 2 precincts. The Scottville Senior Center was originally scheduled to be the polling location for the primary, but it will not be available “due to ongoing operational changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The city commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 105 N. Main St.