The Scottville City Commission was unable to meet in an official capacity or conduct any business on Monday due to a lack of a quorum. Only three commissioners were in attendance, and there was some concern about what it would mean for the city if the commission lacked a quorum for an extended period of time.
But that shouldn’t be the case for long, as Aaron Seiter — one of three absent at-large commissioners re-elected Nov. 8 — told the Daily News he was sworn in by City Clerk Kelsey Lester on Tuesday.
The other two absent commissioners were Darcy Copenhaver and Rob Alway. Copenhaver told the Daily News she will “probably” visit City Hall to take her oath prior to the Friday deadline.
If she doesn’t, she will “voluntarily vacate” her seat, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
With Seiter sworn in, the city’s chances of lacking a quorum for a longer period decrease, but the city still had to push back several business items on Monday, including accepting Alway’s resignation.
Alway, who served as mayor pro tem, submitted a letter declaring his intention to leave the commission last Thursday, according to Newkirk.
In the letter, Alway alleges a plot among commissioners Nathan Yeomans, Ryan Graham and newcomer Kelli Pettit, to oust Newkirk and City Treasurer Kathy Schafer from their positions over a dispute between Newkirk and Matt Murphy, the former chief of police.
The dispute was documented in detail by the Daily News at the time.
Newkirk said he believes there’s some truth to Alway’s accusations.
He told the Daily News that he had the support of Carlos Alvarado, the former city attorney, in the incident with Murphy, but he said the issue “continues to fester.”
“I’ve heard that the treasurer and I stand in the way of what some other people would like to see happen,” he said.
Yeomans stated on Monday that he believed there were some “exaggerations” in the accusations, but he wished Alway the best and stated that Alway has always been a staunch supporter of the city.
Regarding Monday’s lack of a quorum, Newkirk said he wasn’t aware that the commission be missing so many members, but he also wasn’t surprised that Alway was not in attendance.
Alway retained his seat on Nov. 8, but in his letter of resignation he stated he would be devoting more time to his family and his business. He encouraged residents to get involved in the city to prevent the alleged “incompetency from rising any higher than it already has.”
“We’re going to move forward,” Newkirk said, though he added that if the city continued to lack a quorum, it would have resulted in some difficulties.
If Alway’s resignation is accepted at the next meeting on Nov. 28, there will be two vacancies on the commission: one to serve out Alway’s full four-year term, and one two-year, partial-term seat that’s been open since before the election.