Scottville officials on Monday are expected to explore a new grant opportunity, set meeting dates for 2023, and finally get around to a backlog of business that accumulated during the two consecutive November meetings that lacked a quorum.
If the requisite four commission members show up at City Hall for the scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting, the city will be able to tackle a host of items pushed back on Nov. 14 and 28.
Among the new items for consideration is a potential application for a Spark grant through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
The grant is “geared more toward smaller communities” that might not be able to come up with match funding for costly projects, Newkirk said.
“It allows for fewer grant match dollars, or no match, and that’s something a little different than a lot of the larger grants they offer,” he added.
The city is hoping to pin down $710,000 through the program, and the funds would go toward work at Riverside Park, including electrical-system upgrades, water line replacements and a new layout for camping spots.
The work is expected to cost about $596,000, according to an estimate from the Fleis & Vanderbrink engineering firm. The city is asking for more than the estimated cost “just in case,” Newkirk said.
The city will also consider contracting with Fleis & Vanderbrink to handle the application for a lump-sum fee of $5,000.
The Sparks grant program is a $65 million effort to “help local communities that want to create, renovate or redevelop public opportunities for residents and visitors — especially those whose economic opportunities and health were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the website states.
The grant funds will go to projects that “provide safe, accessible, public recreation facilities and spaces to improve people’s health, introduce new recreation experiences, build on existing park infrastructure and make it easier for people to enjoy both indoor and outdoor recreation.”
The deadline for the application is Dec. 19, according to the DNR’s website.
COMMISSION VACANCY
The city will also announce a vacancy and seek a new commissioner to fill the spot previously held by Eric Thue. Thue, who was appointed in 2021 to serve out the remainder of Sally Cole’s term, ran as a write-in candidate in the Nov. 8 election after missing the filing deadline to be named on the ballot.
He sought a full term rather than a partial term. He did not earn enough votes to secure a seat on the commission, and his partial term, which ends in November 2024, is still open.
The commission was expected to have a vacant seat for Rob Alway as well, as Alway submitted a letter of resignation in November. However, he later rescinded the letter and was sworn in to continue to serve on the commission.
OTHER BUSINESS
Among the city’s postponed items from the November meetings is the selection of a mayor and mayor pro tem; a public hearing for an amendment to the city’s blight ordinance; and the consideration of bids for an alley water main replacement project east of South Main Street at Paul and Blaine streets.
Hallack Construction, which had the lowest bid at $289,925, is being recommended to the commission by Fleis & Vanderbrink, which is overseeing the project. Bids were also received from Reith-Riley Construction Company for $306,191; Wadel Stabilization for $368,545; and Jackson-Merkey for $391,899.
Commissioners will consider a bid received for one of the city’s police vehicles.
Resolutions to set meeting dates for the city commission, the planning commission, and the parks and recreation board are also on the agenda, along with a request from Mason County Rural Fire Authority representative Bill Lehrbass to serve another term.
The city will consider making some changes to its brownfield authority bylaws, requesting proposals for mowing city services, due Jan. 6.