Scottville could impose fees for parking at the Pere Marquette River boat launch to recoup some costs associated with ongoing damage to the site.
Officials will consider the matter when the city commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the boat launch site has “taken a beating” as a result of more traffic and use due to the fact that it’s the “only free improved launch between Lake Michigan and Baldwin.”
“We’re actually drawing to that site from other stations because there’s no fee,” Newkirk said. “I’ve seen a few charters driving to Scottville with salmon they’ve caught at the big lake.”
Newkirk said both the ordinance and parks and recreation committees have recommended collecting a flat fee of $5 from everyone who parks at the site, regardless of whether they use the fish-cleaning station.
No resolution or ordinance was included in the packet for Monday’s meeting as there are still a few details to work out, but Newkirk said the city could establish a fee through a vote and worry about a written policy at a later date.
In the meeting notes, Newkirk outlined how it’s become an increasingly pressing matter.
“The amount of use and abuse the site takes each year is taking its toll. The fish grinder is broken again. This time it is the computer controller for the monitors. In the past we’ve had issues with the plumbing, water being left on, motor failure from fish line being put in the drain. … The asphalt is breaking down, the dock needs repair, the bathrooms need updating and we can’t continue like this,” Newkirk wrote.
Included in the meeting packet are two options for fee collection boxes: a wall-mounted, locking drop box for $298 and a heavy-duty fee collection post for $1,029.
A mounted collection box would be the “lowest-cost, easiest way to start” generating funds to help with repairs, upkeep and upgrades, according to Newkirk.
“We need to get some money rolling into that site,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of visitors and use at that site, and it hasn’t been built for that amount of traffic.”
NUISANCE ABATEMENT
The commission will revisit a long-standing blight issue at 108 S. South Reinberg Ave.
Before the city is a resolution to restate a nuisance abatement order for the home, bringing up concerns that were first raised almost two years ago.
The city initially declared the property a nuisance and moved to abate it in June 2020.
In fall 2020, District Health Department No. 10 declared the home “unsafe for human habitation,” noting that it did not have running water. The health department asked for proof of running water within 30 days.
However in January 2021 an agreement seemed to be reached between the city and the homeowners, who had made some improvements to the house and received an extension on their notice from the health department.
The city now asserts that the necessary repairs were not made in full, citing “unsanitary, unsightly conditions exist” at the property, as well as a still unpaid water bill.
Newkirk said water is still not running and the nuisance abatement is being restated to “see what the city can do.”
The resolution states that, if approved, the city will “abate the nuisance by removing debris and abandoned personal property from the premises, and by sanitizing the exterior.” The city would cover the cost and the expenses would be placed on the tax rolls for the property as a lien.
Newkirk said he believes there is someone residing in the home.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners will consider approving a proposal from TNT for the city’s lawn-mowing contract.
Newkirk stated TNT’s proposal was the only one the city received, and noted that the business has held the contract for the past few years, providing “good service.”
TNT’s costs are $350 per mow for Brookside Cemetery; $300 per mow for McPhail Field; $1.50 per foot for code mowing; and $2,400 for cemetery spring and fall cleanup.
The city will also discuss renewing Newark’s contract for a period unspecified at this time.
Newkirk said a verbal agreement was reached and a written contract should be available Monday.