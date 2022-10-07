Scottville is eyeing an updated parks and recreation master plan for the next five years, and an agreement with engineering firm Fleis & Vanderbrink to help with the process will go before city commissioners on Monday.
The commission will consider signing off on the $4,900 contract during its meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
In the notes for Monday’s meeting, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk states that Fleis & Vanderbrink has worked with the city in the past, completing the last parks and recreation plan for 2018 through 2022.
Scottville’s Parks and Recreation Committee has made recommendations about what to include in the next five-year plan, which will be good for 2023 through 2027.
Those recommendations include providing “recreation opportunities that improve the overall quality of life for all Scottville-area residents,” including more ADA-compliant amenities and making various upgrades to both Riverside Park and McPhail Field.
Other goals include providing more trails for recreation and transportation, including a possible walking and biking trail between Scottville and Ludington.
Parks and recreation officials also hope to do more with the water resources in the area, and boost awareness of what Scottville has to offer in terms of recreational activities.
If the contract is approved, Fleis & Vanderbrink would help the city realize those goals.
In a memo to Newkirk, Fleis & Vanderbrink stated that community input will be an essential part of the process if the contract is approved.
The process would also involve meeting with city representatives and stakeholders; reviewing and updating demographic and economic data; updating a recreation capital improvement schedule; and holding public hearings leading to the submission of a plan to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The firm estimates that three meetings will be necessary during the process in order to submit an approved plan to the DNR by Feb. 1, 2023.
If additional meetings are required, Fleis & Vanderbrink would charge $700 per meeting.
The firm stated that it would begin setting up meetings and workshops about the master plan within 15 days, if the contract is approved.
BROWNFIELD
Commissioners will consider extending services from Fishbeck, the consulting firm that helped the city set up its Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
According to a memo from Fishbeck, the authority has asked for “ongoing administrative and technical support as it facilitates brownfield redevelopment projects.”
The agreement would retain Fishbeck’s Susan Wenzlick, the city’s brownfield advisor, to continue to offer help on “blight remediation, demolition, and state and federal funding opportunities,” according to Newkirk.
Newkirk stated that the agreement is “important” as cost-prohibitive demolition might be required in order to pursue some redevelopment projects.
“If there is outside funding available, I would like to continue to have experts in this area working to help us obtain that funding,” he said.
If the agreement is approved, both Scottville and Ludington — which the city is partnering with on brownfield matters — would be billed for half of $5,000 in services. If any services apply only to one city, that city would be responsible for covering the cost.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider resolutions to authorize the city clerk to place special assessments on 56 city properties with delinquent water bills totaling $14,195.
A resolution is also before the city to do the same with two delinquent lot-mowing bills totaling about $280.