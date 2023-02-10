Scottville officials on Monday will consider filling a vacancy on the city commission.
The city will consider approving an application from Al Deering to fill a partial-term seat when commissioners meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Deering submitted a letter of interest to the city to fill the vacancy left when Ryan Graham’s resignation was accepted on Jan. 23.
Deering, who chairs the city’s planning commission, touted his experience in his letter to the city, citing 26 years spent on the Mason County Central school board and 13 years on the board of Memorial Medical Center, helping to facilitate the merger with Spectrum Health for what is now Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. He also served on the COVE board, and has received board governance and leadership training.
Deering was the only individual to submit a letter of interest for the position, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk stated in the packet for Monday’s meeting.
The meeting packet was posted Thursday, and Newkirk told the Daily News on Friday that no additional candidates had come forward during that time.
The commission has to fill the seat within four weeks of the declared vacancy, meaning city officials have until the Monday, Feb. 20 meeting to appoint someone to the post.
The partial-term seat expires in November 2024.
CHAMBER AGREEMENT
The city will consider a request from the Chamber Alliance of Mason County to help fund development efforts in the area through the Chamber’s contract with The Right Place, a Grand Rapids-based economic development agency that contracts with the Chamber.
In a memo to Newkirk, Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller asked the city to consider contributing $2,500 annually in 2023 and 2024 to support the continued employment of Kristi Zimmerman, economic development director, along with other efforts to help the area thrive.
Zimmerman’s employment and the development efforts are part of the Chamber’s contract with The Right Place.
“It’s to help with that position plus also economic development, kind of for the whole package,” Newkirk said.
Miller stated she believes “the economic development director role and backbone support from this partnership with The Right Place is an extension of the work being done at the city level and by other local municipalities,” adding that the partnership is “capacity-building for everyone.”
Miller said Ludington and Pere Marquette Township are each contributing $15,000, and West Shore Community College is contributing $7,500. She stated the Chamber is earmarking $10,000 a year for the cause, and that additional dollars are being sought from the county.
Newkirk said he thinks the city commission will be open to approving the agreement.
He added that the city already consults with Zimmerman on a regular basis, and that Zimmerman is “working really hard to get the word out that we’re looking to get a little bit of an investment boom in Scottville.”
“I would hope the commission would support this,” Newkirk said. “To me it’s a small investment for a potentially really big return.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city will consider a request from the Mason-Lake Conservation District to contribute $524 for the annual Household Hazardous Waste collection, which is conducted in the summer and traditionally occurs at conservation district locations in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties. The Mason County pickup takes place at the Mason County Road Commission building, which is in Scottville.
Newkirk will also provide an update on the walkability study being planned by Michigan State University capstone students who are slated to work with the city in the coming months.
Newkirk stated that the students will present a plan to the community in April or May.