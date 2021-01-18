UPDATE: The Scottville City Commission will respond to the offer of resignation of City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
"Upon discussion and deliberation… regarding the city manager's offer to resign her position, I make the motion to respond to the city manager's offer within the terms deliberated and discussed," Mayor Marcy Spencer said. "Acceptance of terms not to exceed any amount the city manager would have received by the city."
The motion was supported unanimously.
SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville City Commission is meeting in closed session, via Zoom, to discuss the possible resignation of City Manager Courtney Magaluk.
The commission had originally scheduled a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, for the purposes of discussing the findings of an investigation into the city’s finances with a previously unnamed employee.
According to Mayor Marcy Spencer, Magaluk is that employee, and she has, since that time, decided to make that fact public.
Spencer said Magaluk “has authorized the release of her name in association with the investigation for the purpose of discussing a mutual agreement and to delay or possibly waive her request to review the findings of the investigation."
Spencer continued, “An offer for mutual separation has been presented to the city, the city attorney has determined a legal opinion to inform the commission of the legal options available to the city.”
The commission is expected to reconvene in open session prior to its regular meeting, set for 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.