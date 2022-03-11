It looks as though Scottville is taking steps toward allowing medical and recreational marijuana establishments to operate within the city limits.
During Monday’s meeting of the city commission, set for 6:40 p.m. at City Hall, there will be a first reading of an ordinance to allow adult-use marijuana facilities such as provisioning centers, growth establishments, processing facilities and marijuana microbusinesses.
The ordinance proposes that the city “authorize the establishment of marijuana operations to the extent permissible under state and federal laws.”
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk wrote in the notes for Monday’s meeting that allowing marijuana establishments would have its economic perks.
“I believe that this will be a quick jolt to the economy of Scottville,” Newkirk wrote.
He later told the Daily News that he doesn’t believe it’s a catch-all solution to repair Scottville’s economic standing, but he said “there’s no legal reason not to” allow the businesses to operate in the city, especially since marijuana products are being delivered to Scottville from neighboring areas, leaving the city with none of the profits.
“Why wouldn’t we provide an opportunity for a legitimate, legal business to come and open a store here?” he said.
Newkirk addressed some concerns that people opposed to allowing retail cannabis establishments have made, saying he’s lived in communities that have legalized marijuana before, and it has not led to an increase in crime. Additionally, he stressed that he believes criminal conduct that results from marijuana use is not the fault of the legal businesses selling the products.
“These establishments are not detriments to the communities that some think they are,” Newkirk wrote. “The facts are: it is legal, it is already delivered here and we need to take every advantage at our disposal to increase the economic standing of Scottville.”
Newkirk also referenced some real-estate developments that are taking place “behind the scenes,” also primed to bolster the economy.
He said some of those developments could be related to the city’s repeal of its marijuana business ban.
“I don’t know which buildings and things, but I know there are some speculative agreements with building owners with some companies, if they get a license,” he said. “I think a couple are marijuana-related, but I can’t say that for sure.”
The ordinance itself is an 18-page document containing detailed, lengthy guidelines should the measure be approved by the city.
It outlines proposed guidelines for licensing, fees and more, and states that specific zoning areas would be recommended, based on population density and topography, for cannabis growers, microbusinesses and processing businesses.
The proposed ordinance would also allow the city to impose a limit on the number of facilities allowed, and to collect licensing fees up to $5,000.
The commission decided in November 2021 to revisit and consider repealing its ban on marijuana businesses, implemented in 2019. The decision came following a request from at least one local business seeking to open up an adult-use marijuana shop somewhere in the city.
OTHER BUSINESS
Planning Commissioner Howard VanderLaan is stepping down from his seat, and the city is expected to commend him for his service with an on-the-record note of appreciation.
“Mr. VanderLaan has been involved with Scottville city government in several roles for many years and it has been my pleasure to work with him this past year,” Newkirk stated. “I recommend approval of the presented resolution honoring Howard for his many years of service to Scottville.”
The city will consider participating in the Michigan Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System (CLASS), a cash-management option that would offer the city “safety, liquidity, independence, customer service and competitive returns,” according to Newkirk.
The inter-local government pool includes more than 500 funded participants.
Commissioners will also consider a request from the Mason-Lake Conservation District to donate $542 to the district’s annual Household Hazardous Waste clean-up and disposal event, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 20.