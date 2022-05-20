Officials on Monday will consider approving some amendments Scottville’s charter when the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
In the packet for Monday’s meeting, several amendments are outlined in a resolution set to go before the commission. If approved, they will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
Proposed amendments include stating that a regular city election will be held every two years in November; that, starting with the November election, all commissioners will serve in an at-large capacity, in accordance with the May 2020 ballot measure approved by city voters.
Other proposed amendments include stating that all city records will be made available to the public “in compliance with the Freedom of Information Act”; that the city will be “immune” from liability “when engaged in a governmental function pursuant to the Governmental Tort Liability Act”; and that “written” records includes digital transmissions of text, among other updates, revisions and changes to outdated language in the city’s charter.
BROWNFIELD
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News that there will be a special meeting featuring representatives from Scottville, Ludington and Pere Marquette Charter Township to discuss next steps in the three municipalities’ decision to separate from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and form city- and township-run brownfield boards instead.
The three communities plan to work together, with the same members on each of the three boards. This was recommended by Susan Wenzlick of Fishbeck — a brownfield consulting agency that is contracting with the three municipalities and guiding them through the steps of forming their own brownfield boards.
“The three joint brownfield communities are having a special joint meeting on May 31,” Newkirk said. “It’s going to be the first meeting where all three of us start taking all these steps to start creating and functioning as their own brownfield.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
Officials will consider accepting the resignation of Commissioner Meg Cooper, who is relocating to an area outside of Scottville. Newkirk said as of Friday evening, there were no parties that had expressed interest in filling the seat, though a replacement will need to be appointed by the city within one month.
The commission will consider implementing a temporary parking order at the Pere Marquette River Boat Launch to function as a “stopgap” until an ordinance requiring a $5 parking fee is established and approved.
Commissioners will also consider appointing Jason Muralt to the city’s Downtown Development Authority.