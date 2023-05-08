SCOTTVILLE — A rental inspection program could be coming to the city of Scottville for the first time in years.
The city commission on Monday heard a presentation from SAFEbuilt, a consultation company proposing an agreement for a three-year contract covering rental inspection, zoning and permitting services for the city for a cost of about $65,000 per year.
The city is going to have its legal counsel at Mika Meyers look over the proposed agreement and make any changes that might be needed prior to the next city commission meeting on May 15, at which time the matter should be ready for a formal vote.
Glenn Lindsey from SAFEbuilt phoned into Monday’s meeting via Zoom to answer some questions from commissioners, and how the company would handle blight was at the top of the list.
“All requests for blight control would need to be received by SAFEbuilt from a municipal (entity),” Lindsey said. “If there’s a blight issue, someone from the city council or city administration would submit a request in writing to do an investigation.”
SAFEbuilt would need the address of the residence in question, the nature of the complaint and other details. Then it would set about contacting the property owner.
“Our end goal is compliance. … It eventually could lead to a civil infraction ticket, but that’s kind of a last resort. We want to work with (property owners) to get the issue resolved,” he said, adding that the time frame would depend on the severity of the blight violation.
Generally speaking, he said, there would be a first notice given to property owners, giving them 10 days to respond. If no response is received, a “second and final” notice would go out, giving property owners another 10 days to respond to avoid action being taken.
Mayor Marcy Spencer asked how the rental inspection portion of SAFEbuilt’s services would be conducted.
Lindsey said the company would likely model its Scottville approach after the city of Muskegon’s rental program.
In short, the process would involve sending a notification to rental property owners letting them know that they’re due for an inspection, and, if they pass inspection, landlords would receive a certificate of occupancy good for one year.
Lindsey said the primary focus of the inspections would be on making sure rental units are safe and equipped with smoke alarms, handrails on stairways and other essentials.
“The main concern is the safety of the occupants,” Lindsey said. “If it’s an extremely dangerous situation that puts the occupant’s life at risk, we want to have those corrected quickly.”
If the agreement is approved, SAFEbuilt would also take over zoning permits, and oversee some code enforcement.
Lindsey said the company would hire a full time representative, stationed at Scottville City Hall, to make services and resources available to residents and landlords five days a week.
The agreement with SAFEbuilt is tentatively slated to go back before the city commission in two weeks.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said he wanted to get the item on the agenda to let the commission and the public know that progress is being made on the rental-inspection front, after a roughly three-year period with no program in place.
“I put it on the agenda tonight to get the contract out in front of everyone,” Newkirk said. “Residents and landlords are all going to be aware that this is taking a pretty big step forward as far as getting some plans in place to do some inspections and get our programs back in operation.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The city accepted the resignation of Susan Evans, former commissioner-at-large, and formally declared her seat open.
Newkirk stated prior to Monday’s meeting that Evans’ seat — a partial term ending in 2024 — will have to be filled by May 22.
He is encouraging prospective applicants to send letters of interest to City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville.
In order to be considered, applicants must be residents and registered voters of the city of Scottville.
Also on Monday, the city commission unanimously approved the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.