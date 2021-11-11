A change could be coming to Scottville’s marijuana policies following a meeting of the city’s ordinance and public safety committee on Tuesday.
The issue of repealing the city’s ban on marijuana establishments was discussed, with planning commissioners also present, according to City Manager Jim Newkirk.
No formal action was taken Tuesday, but Newkirk said he expects a recommendation on how to move forward to be on the city commission’s agenda on Monday, Nov. 15.
Newkirk declined to comment on the specifics of that recommendation, stating that it should come from the ordinance committee’s chair, Mayor Marcy Spencer. The Daily News attempted to contact Spencer for comment but did not hear back by press time.
However, Newkirk did say the committees discussed repealing the city’s current prohibitions and how that would work.
The city was encouraged to reconsider its stance on the issue by a local business, Left Coast Apothecary, which hopes to open a recreational marijuana facility in Scottville.
Tuesday’s conversation was not specifically about Left Coast or any business, according to Newkirk. Rather, it was about how a reversal of the prohibition might work, how many marijuana-related businesses the city might permit, and what part of the city would be the best place for them.
Newkirk said the potential economic benefits of allowing marijuana businesses to operate in the city shouldn’t be ignored.
“I don’t think we’re in a position where we can turn (away) any business that’s going to help Scottville,” Newkirk said. “I don’t think we can just turn this down when it’s been pretty productive (elsewhere).”
If the city commission opts to repeal the ban — which consists of two ordinances prohibiting marijuana sales and public use, both approved in 2019 — it would take some time before any change would go into effect.
While the specifics of the recommendation were not revealed, Newkirk said a reconsideration of marijuana policies is inevitable. He said that if marijuana is legalized at the federal level, municipalities like Scottville would have less to gain financially, and it would be best to get ahead of that.
”I think we need to take advantage of the opportunity so we can make some money,” he said. “It’s gonna happen — not just in Scottville, but cannabis is so much more acceptable in society now, and I think there’s been enough communities that have allowed it and seen what it can do for those communities.”
The city first moved to consider repealing its marijuana ban in September, when the city commission approved sending the issue back to the ordinance committee, agreeing that a re-evaluation of the issue would be wise now that some time has passed and there is interest from at least one business.
On Nov. 1, Spencer said the issue would make its way though the planning commission, then the ordinance and public safety committee, before returning to the city commission as an action item.
Newkirk said Tuesday’s meeting, with both ordinance and planning officials involved, was held to expedite the process and make sure people knew the city was exploring the issue and making headway on a path forward.
“We don’t want to seem like we’re going in circles, with commission going to committee going to committee — which is appropriate but it looks cyclical. So we wanted to push through that,” Newkirk said.
He said the discussion was largely positive.
”There was really good progress made,” he said. “I have a pretty good feeling about the direction that it’s headed in.”