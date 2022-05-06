Scottville is expected to grant approval to two businesses applying for permission to be part of the city’s social district.
Charlie’s Bar and North Branch Winery are both seeking approval to be part of the social district, and City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said he expects commissioners to sign off on both requests without issue when the city commission meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Municipal approval is only the first of two steps the two businesses need to take, the other being applying for permission from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
Newkirk said it’s crucial that the Charlie’s and North Branch be approved, as at least “two qualified licensees” are required for social districts by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
“Our social district is ready to go … but the two entities need permission from the city and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to be part of the social district,” Newkirk said. “Once the social district is set, those entities can apply … (and) once the commission approves their request to be part of the social district … they can apply to the liquor control commission.”
Newkirk said the process should be rather quick, though he’s not sure exactly how long it will take once city approval is granted and the request moves onto the state.
In November 2021, commissioners approved a resolution to allow for outdoor social districts and “common area” zones between adjacent businesses, where liquor could be served and consumed in an outdoor setting as long as the necessary licenses were obtained.
The move was essentially an update of previous social district provisions implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to aid small-town restaurants. Newkirk said at the time that the main difference was that the original provisions were for the entire Downtown Development Authority district, while now the focus is on designating spaces between two or more adjacent, licensed businesses.
Charlie’s Bar and North Branch Winery are the only Scottville businesses that could make use of the district, but establishing the district could clear a path for future establishments.
POLICE VEHICLE
Commissioners will also consider making a new purchase for the city’s police fleet.
Before the commission is a request to buy a 4-by-4, Ford F-150 Police Responder Crew Cab for $39,975 — a discount from the manufacturer’s selected retail price of $51,910.
Also on Monday, the commission will consider approving bills totaling $14,658.