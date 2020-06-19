SCOTTVILLE — The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in Scottville is offering a chance at some financial relief for businesses affected by COVID-19.
Scottville City Manager Courtney Magaluk announced in a release Thursday that the DDA is offering up to $5,000 in grant funding to businesses in the city’s central business district, “to help mitigate the cost of COVID-19 related supplies, equipment or other direct expenses.”
The $5,000 can be split between eligible businesses or can be awarded to one applicant.
In order to be eligible, businesses must have been in operation as of March 1 of this year, and must be located within the DDA’s area, which generally runs from north and south between James and Second streets, and east and west between Gay and Blaine streets in downtown Scottville.
Magaluk told the Daily News that funds were used from a planned Scottville Momentum Business Plan Pitch Night, which has since been canceled as a result of public health concerns stemming from the pandemic.
“This (money) was reallocated from the planned 5x5 event that had been planned for October," she said. "Related (Ludington & Scottville Area) Chamber of Commerce and Epworth events had been canceled, and DDA wanted to focus on supporting our existing businesses.”
Magaluk said there is no limit on the number of applications, but noted that it’s possible not all applicants will receive funds.
Grant applications are due by the end of the day on Friday, July 10, and Magaluk said the grant recipients will be reviewed by a committee and confirmed by the DDA board.
The application process is online, and can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VP6QWD9 or though the city’s website at www.cityofscottville.org.
For those who do not have internet access, Magaluk said paper applications are available through her office at Scottville City Hall. Prospective applicants without internet access can contact Magaluk at (231) 757-4729 or visit city hall at 105 N. Main St.
For more information, contact Magaluk at citymanager@cityofscottville.org.