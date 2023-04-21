Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority is seeking assistance from the Chamber Alliance of Mason County for the city’s Sept. 16 Fall Festival.
When city commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall after a work session at 5, they’ll consider signing off on an administrative agreement between the DDA and the chamber that would put the chamber in charge of organizing the festival, from coordinating planning meetings to accounting, marketing, advertising and promotion, and set-up and tear-down of festival stages.
The chamber would also provide two to three staff members, who would be on hand to assist during the festival itself.
The agreement states that the chamber would charge $2,500 for these services.
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said the DDA has gone over the agreement with the chamber, but commission approval is needed to make it official.
Newkirk is recommending that the commission OK the agreement.
“The DDA needs assistance and the chamber has the experience and staffing to make sure (Fall Festival) continues to be a great event for Scottville,” he wrote in the notes for Monday’s meeting.
BUDGET
The city will hold a public hearing about the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The proposed budget anticipates $928,950 in revenue and $976,475 in expenditures.
The millage rates to be levied to support the proposed budget are 16.2 mills for city operating expenses and 2.6 mills for city refuse.
PENSION FUNDING LETTER
Commissioners will also consider signing off on a letter asking that state legislators reconsider striking funding for cities and municipalities funding more than 60% of their pension programs, as Scottville does.
Newkirk stated that $250 million was struck from a recent bill — HB 5054 — to assist cities struggling with pension liabilities.
The current version of the bill would allocate $750 million for municipalities covering 60% or less of their pension funds.
Scottville’s pension is funded at 91%, and Newkirk said the city wants its share of any assistance being offered.
He said there’s been a “groundswell” of similar requests from municipalities throughout the state.
“Why was (the $250 million) taken out of the bill? Where did it go? Why did it go?” Newkirk said, adding that the bill in its original form had bipartisan support.
“Cities that have made tough decisions and gone without other services to make sure their pension liabilities are funded are being penalized, while those that have not are being bailed out,” he wrote in the meeting packet. “Scottville is currently funded at 91%, but we sure could use some assistance to replace funds that were used to fund our pension program.”
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission will consider appointing Trent Lundquist to the DDA.
Commissioners are also expected to approve a bid from TNT Enterprize for lawn mowing and other services at Riverside Park, as the city’s mowing equipment needs to be replaced, and grass needs to be cut in the meantime.
TNT would charge $250 per mow and $90 per cleaning of the bathroom and shower at the park, which Newkirk said is “cheaper than the cost of a new mower.”
During the 5 p.m. work session, commissioners will go over best practices, roles and responsibilities, and the Michigan Open Meetings Act and Freedom of Information Act.