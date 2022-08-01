SCOTTVILLE — What’s needed for the Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project to move forward successfully? Clearer communication between the Downtown Development Authority and the City of Scottville, firmed-up deadlines and clarity about feasibility of including the renovation of Optimist Hall.
That’s what the DDA discussed during a special meeting Monday at the Scottville Clown Band Shell, with City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and Mayor Marcy Spencer joining in.
The special meeting was called to “open up a pathway for open communication for all,” according to DDA Chair Joe Knowles. He said there was a “sense of urgency” to it, as the city was recently accused by both the Optimists and the DDA of “undermining” the project — which includes renovating Optimist Hall, designing a community park, and upgrading the band shell — by showing the DDA-owned Optimist grounds to another potential buyer.
Newkirk said no offer was made by the other organization, but he felt it was in the city’s best interest to at least hear the organization out. He also stated previously that progress had stalled on fundraising, and he’d like to see the pace pick up on the project overall.
Knowles stated on Monday that there has been progress, citing about $156,000 raised, with another $100,000 committed, plus $11,000 in donations coming in during the past week. But he conceded that the DDA has been on the first phase of the project — fundraising for the Optimist Hall renovation — “longer than we wanted to be.”
Knowles said he wanted to hear what other DDA members thought about the project’s status and what the next steps should be.
DDA member Carla Mayer said she’s “definitely in favor of Scottville having a community center,” but she’s worried about the state of Optimist Hall.
“I am concerned about the Optimist building being the right fit for that because it’s aged, and it’s going to take a lot to make it a presentable, rentable facility, I believe,” Mayer said.
She added that the costs of renovating the building might be too high, and suggested that leasing it for a temporary period might be a good way to “step back, get our ducks in a row … and find out if this building is really the right fit for a community center.”
Russ Scholtens, who is on the DDA and its building committee for the project, said the building isn’t as far gone as some might think.
“This renovation is going to cost money, but it’s not going to be exponential,” Scholtens said.
He said most of the building improvements needed to realize the project would be aesthetic rather than structural.
“The building is sad, and it’s tired but it’s not broken,” he said. “It’s not even going to be close to $1 million in renovations.”
Scholtens said he believes moving forward with the project as originally planned makes the most sense.
Roy Holden of the DDA asked Spencer if the city commission was in favor of the project.
“I’ve never not wanted this to succeed,” Spencer said, but she noted that there should be a designated project manager and a cleaner timeline in order for the project to be a success.
Newkirk said a project manager would have to be approved by the city commission, and Spencer said the item could be added to the commission’s agenda for Aug. 8.
Holden said he’d like to see more details and deadlines for the project “set in stone … to satisfy the city and ourselves.”
“If it’s not feasible to do this building (or) if it’s easier to have someone lease it — we’ve got to get started on it,” Holden said.
Knowles said that one of the major issues between the city and the DDA has been a lack of consistent communication with the city about the DDA’s progress.
He said the DDA would work to keep the city informed about project developments.
The Scottville Optimists sold the Optimist grounds to the DDA at a 50% discount for roughly $50,000 in 2020. A fundraiser for the park and sculpture project was launched in spring 2021, with a goal of raising $500,000.