SCOTTVILLE — The City of Scottville could be on its way to consolidating down to one single voting precinct, eliminating the two wards that divide the city and possible reducing the number of representatives on the city commission, but the process could be more complicated than expected.
City Manager Courtney Magaluk discussed the possibility of consolidating the city’s wards through a resolution Monday at city hall.
“There was a recent legislation that allows us to consolidate into one precinct because of the size of the city,” Magaluk told commissioners, adding that the change would make it easier to find and staff elections.
“The change … can be done by the resolution of the commission,” she continued. “We would still have to do the separate charter amendment to allow people to vote on the elimination of the wards in the charter, and a potential reduction in the number of seats.”
City Attorney Tracy Thompson said it’s a good idea, but the process might not be that simple.
“The problem we’ve got with that is, if we go to one precinct, I don’t see how we do that first. You’d have to have two different sets of ballots, because half the people will be voting in Ward 1 for Ward 1 commissioners, and the other half would be voting for Ward 2 commissioners,” Thompson said. “So if we all vote in one precinct, how do you tell which ballot to give people if we’re all in the precinct?”
Thompson said simply passing a resolution would not shift the commissioners currently representing a specific ward to at-large commissioners who represent the entire city.
“Commissioners are either elected at-large or to represent a specific precinct, and just passing a resolution does not mean that you’re no longer representing a particular ward,” Thompson said. “It’s a chicken-and-egg problem. We’ve had this discussion before, and I don’t see how we go down to one precinct until we go to one consolidated ward.”
Additionally, he said there’s no guarantee voters would approve making any such changes, which would require altering the language of the city charter.
