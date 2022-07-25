SCOTTVILLE — Comments grew heated during Monday’s meeting of the city commission, both from the public and from at least one commissioner who expressed his lack of faith following what he said was the “ousting” of Police Chief Matt Murphy.
Commissioner Nathan Yeomans, during a period reserved for commissioners’ comments at the end of Monday’s meeting, said the reported dismissal of Murphy “shocked” him.
“The man has literally given his blood, sweat and tears to this city, and a man that deeply cared about its success and safety,” he said. “Something is not right here, and I hope to God that Scottville can get back on track.”
The Daily News approached City Manager Jimmy Newkirk about Yeomans’ comment and was told to speak to City Attorney Carlos Alvarado.
“That’s going to be a question for Carlos,” Newkirk said, adding that it was all he could disclose at the time.
Attempts were made to contact Alvarado, who was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting due to a prior obligation, and Murphy, but the Daily News did not receive responses by press time.
In a phone call after the meeting, Yeomans stated that the details of Murphy’s exit were not entirely clear.
“I just know that, according to the chief, he called all the commissioners and told them (Newkirk) had fired him,” Yeomans said. “I talked to some other employees and they were told that he quit.
“But I drove by and saw him packing up his car.”
Murphy was unanimously approved by the commission to serve as the city’s police chief in October 2020. He served as interim city manager prior to Newkirk’s hiring in May 2021, after Courtney Magaluk left through a mutual-separation agreement with the city.
OPTIMISTS ACCUSE CITY OF ‘UNDERMINING’ DDA PLANS
Some members of the public had grievances to air as well, about other issues: namely the city’s relationship with the Downtown Development Authority and its planned construction of a park area, renovation of the Scottville Optimist Club building and grounds, the construction of a sculpture honoring the Scottville Clown Band and the refurbishing of the Scottville Clown Band Shell, all of which are targets of the ongoing Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project fundraiser.
Julie Van Dyke and Joe Knowles, vice president and president of the Scottville Optimist Club, respectively, were in attendance at Monday’s meeting, and Van Dyke spoke up during public comment about a perceived “undermining” by the city of the DDA’s plans for the park.
“It has come to the attention of the Scottville Optimist Board of Directors that our original strategic plan for the former Optimist building and park is currently being undermined by the existing City of Scottville leadership,” Van Dyke read from a prepared statement shared with the Daily News. “We understand (Scottville) has begun to explore alternative options for the future use of the building, outside of our intended sale agreement to the DDA.
“This has all been explored and begun without the consent of the club or knowledge of the DDA board.”
Van Dyke also alleged that the city had been discussing dissolving the DDA in an effort to funnel ownership of DDA properties — like the Optimist Hall — into city ownership.
“The Scottville Optimist Club views this action as a fundamental change to the original intention and donation of the building and grounds,” she said.
Newkirk told the Daily News that, while there has been some outside interest in the Optimist grounds, the city has not inked any deals and has no plans to dissolve the DDA.
“Another opportunity was explored because the price is going up. We didn’t seek anything; the city was approached by a nonprofit entity that was looking for space, so we explored it,” Newkirk said. “We didn’t ink anything. It’s not our building, it’s a DDA building.”
However, he added that “nothing’s happening” with the planned park, noting that estimates from prospective developers have varied “wildly.”
“We need to do our due diligence to protect the city and spend money wisely,” Newkirk said. “It’s still a DDA project, and it will be — nothing’s changed. But if you don’t explore other options and stay focused on one project as prices increase and costs increase, sometimes you have to … see what other opportunities are available, and that’s all that was done.”
Newkirk said “nobody’s trying to undermine” and “none of those discussions have even taken place,” but he added that, ideally, work on the Optimist Park project would break ground sooner rather than later, as the building is becoming more of a burden to maintain.
“If the DDA can bring their plan together, more power to them,” he said. “But I’m not sure that the original plan is cost-feasible anymore. They’ve been stagnant for quite some time with donations.
“That’s pretty much the extent of the discussion. We took some time to listen to another opportunity … and that’s about it.”
The Scottville Optimist Club sold the Optimist Hall to the DDA at a 50% discount for roughly $50,000 in 2020. A fundraiser for the planned Scottville Optimist Park and Sculpture Project was launched in spring 2021, with a goal of raising $500,000. In May, the DDA announced that it had raised more than half of that initial goal, but Knowles told the Daily News at the time that with construction and material costs rising, the actual total for realizing the project would be “much bigger than $500,000,” and that the initial total was only for the first of multiple development phases.
The DDA has gathered donations from Smith & Eddy Insurance, the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and West Shore Bank, among others, and continues to raise funds for the planned project.