SCOTTVILLE — Colorful new hopscotch, foursquare and copycat areas will be waiting for Scottville Elementary students when they return to start the new year.
On Wednesday, several volunteers took to the concrete outdoor courts at the school to stencil permanent activity areas on the concrete.
The project is the result of a collaboration between Michigan State University Extension and the Mason County Central school district.
Kendra Gibson, a community nutrition instructor with MSU Extension, also serves on MCC’s wellness committee. She said painting the new activity areas is a way to “encourage students to be more active: anywhere, anytime.”
“Today we’re getting foursquare, hopscotch, a copycat game where they mirror each other, and then we’re going to sprinkle it with some different shapes — fruits and vegetables that we’re going to stencil throughout,” Gibson said. “We’re always looking for ways we can enhance the environment in the school, whether it’s nutritionally, policy-wise or with physical activity. This one is a physical activity, and it’s an inexpensive way to add some additional things for kids to do and to interact.”
Gibson said she contacted MCC with the idea and both Scottville Elementary and Victory Early Childhood Center “jumped on it.” A similar project will get underway at Victory around Labor Day, supervised by Angie Taylor.
According to Gibson, the activity areas are beneficial to students in a multitude of ways. For one thing, she said being physically active is “one of the most important actions that people of all ages can take to improve their health. She said getting an early start on being active “fosters normal growth and development.”
Activity also improves sleep, raises self-esteem, and leads to the development of positive interactions and relationships, Gibson said.
Plus, it’s going to be a nice surprise for the kids.
“We just thought it would be a really exciting way for them to come back to school, and also to continue to send that message that physical activity is important for long-term health,” she said. “If we can start them early, that’s good.”
Scottville Elementary Principal Chris Etchison said Wednesday’s work “all kind of ties in with wellness,” and MCC’s mission to promote health on all fronts.
Etchison said the school district is always on the lookout for “opportunities to add activities that keep kids busy outside, keep them moving and build those healthy lifestyles.”
“This just seemed like a great addition to the direction we’re heading,” he said. “We’re just looking to offer some activities that keep kids moving on the playground, and some game-type stuff, and it’s exciting.
“It just fits well with the overall goal we have.”
With several play areas already painted on the outdoor courts by mid-morning, and volunteers planning to add a few to the concrete area to the east, just next to the playground, Etchison said the school now has “seven areas where kids can (play),” ensuring that there are plenty of spots for kids to play, regardless of which class is on the school’s main playground at the time.
“Having more places for kids to gather and enjoy the activities and enjoy space will be great,” Etchison said. “I think (the kids) will be excited when they come up and see this when they come back in a few weeks.”
Gibson said the weather was “perfect” for the work, and re-emphasized her excitement about the project in general.
“I think it’s a great collaboration. … We pull people together and they’re invested in supporting youth nutrition and physical activity, so it’s good,” she said, adding that it’s always a bonus to devote time to “hands-on, visible projects where the community can see the vestment in their school.”