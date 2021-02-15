SCOTTVILLE — The Scottville City Commission on Monday approved an agreement with the Conservation Resource Alliance to raise funds for an erosion mitigation project at Riverside Park.
The $10,000 agreement will secure the CRA’s assistance in fundraising and permit acquisition for approximately $35,000 worth of shoreline erosion work, including tree revetments and supplemental rip-rap, among other things.
D.J. Shook, a representative from the CRA and the project manager for any future work at Riverside Park, said it’s a worthy cause.
“This project has been on our radar for a while,” Shook said. “It’s a good spot to access the river, and it’s in need of some attention due to the use.”
The city will pay for the first $3,000 payment for the CRA’s services using money raised by Bruce Krieger, the former mayor.
Krieger spoke up during public comment to address the importance of the issue.
“The bank is collapsing. It’s a danger to our campers and fishermen,” Krieger said.
He added that he has been looking into grant opportunities to help fund the needed work, and that he has procured a $3,000 grant from the Fin & Feather Club of Mason County.
Those funds will be used to pay the first installment to the CRA of $3,000, according to Police Chief Matt Murphy, who is currently acting city manager.
The city also approved a motion to offer temporary storage at Riverside Park and Henry’s Landing. The one-time storage option would be for a period of no more than two weeks for campers, boats and trailers. The cost will be $25 per item, and a valid driver’s license will be required. In the event of penalty fees, a $15 per-day penalty fee would be added to the cost.
City Manager search
The commission opted not to make a decision about how to proceed with finding a permanent replacement for former City Manager Courtney Magaluk, whose resignation though a mutual-separation agreement was approved by the commission on Feb. 1. Instead, based on the advice of City Attorney Carlos Alvarado, the city’s personnel committee will review the job description, contract, charter and other issues relating to the position. The committee will make recommendations to the commission about how to proceed at a later date.
The commission also approved a request from Murphy to temporarily increase wages for city employees until a new permanent city manager is found. The specific amount of the increase was not discussed, but Murphy stated he was looking to institute a flat-rate increase.