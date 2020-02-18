SCOTTVILLE — City officials in Scottville took steps toward formalizing public comment periods during city meetings on Monday, including adding new a requirement that would require those who speak during a meeting to provide fill out comment cards in order to participate.
Mayor Bruce Krieger added to the meeting’s agenda a resolution to require that anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period of a city meeting to fill out a comment card with their name, address and the primary topic of their remarks and submit it to the city clerk.
“The intent of this is… to provide an orderly procession of speakers by having them called on by the mayor, to provide direct information — for example, getting names correct for the minutes of the meeting — and to share information for new attendees about how the public comment portion of the meeting functions,” Krieger said.
