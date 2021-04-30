SCOTTVILLE — An employment agreement with Jimmy Newkirk, incoming city manager, is expected to be finalized by the City of Scottville on Monday.
The city commission will discuss the matter during its meeting, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Optimist Hall.
The meeting will be held in-person, with no teleconference or Zoom option. Social distancing and mask requirements will be in place in accordance with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Newkirk was selected as the top pick among three finalists vying for the city manager position on April 19. Commissioners approved a resolution to allow Mayor Marcy Spencer and City Attorney Carlos Alvarado to enter contract negotiations with Newkirk, with the expectation that the contract be ratified by Monday.
When considering offering Newkirk the position, commissioners said they were impressed by his priorities and his emphasis on communication and economic revitalization, which were key points of discussion for Newkirk during an interview session for the three finalists on April 15.
Newkirk has been a parks and recreation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource for the past 15 years. He’s worked at Ludington, Silver Lake, Tahquamenon Falls, Porcupine Mountains, Wilderness, Harrisville and Negwegon state parks.
If his contract is ratified, Newkirk will be the first permanent city manager since the resignation of Courtney Magaluk in February. Police Chief Matt Murphy has served as acting city manager during the interim.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission is slated to consider rate increases for the 2022 camping season at Riverside Park, based on the recommendation of the city’s finance committee.
The committee is recommending that the seasonal rate be increased by $500, from $2,250 to $2,750. A monthly rate increase from $650 to $675; a nightly rate increase from $33 to $35; and a $5 per-night fee for camping on lots with 50-amp electrical service are also being proposed.
The committee is also suggesting increasing the number of seasonal camping lots from 13 to 20.
Also on Monday, commissioners will also review a draft of the 2021-22 budget.
The draft estimates revenues exceeding expenses by $13,172, with estimated revenues totaling $1,914,887; estimated expenses totaling $1,901,715; and an expected beginning fund balance of $6,143,049.